IPL 2020: KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik enjoys psychological edge over MI’s Jasmprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians’ star bowler Jasprit Bumrah is carrying much more responsibility on his shoulder in this Indian Premier League for the franchise in the absence of Lasith Malinga, who missed the COVID-19 affected-season due to personal reasons.

Bumrah’s start to the season in Abu Dhabi was less than impressive when he conceded 43 runs in his four-over spell which picking just one wicket in defeat to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener.

Facing two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, the 26-year-old pacer will look to make amends but will first have to break the psychological barrier against their skipper Dinesh Karthik, whom he never got dismissed in the IPL history.

Bumrah, who made his IPL debut in 2013, has bowled 23 deliveries at the experienced 35-year-old ‘keeper-batsman while conceding 50 runs in the tournament.

Aware of the fact, KKR posted the stat on its official twitter handle, asking who will have the last laugh in the duel.

While KKR skipper will be egging on to provide his team a bright start in the tournament, Bumrah’s MI teammate Trent Boult has said that his fellow pacer will certainly come back stronger.

“He (Bumrah) is a world-class bowler, he is trying very hard over the last couple of days to find rhythm. I am 100 per cent sure he will be on the mark in the coming games,” Boult said. “He is a big player for us and a very important bowler and I am sure he will bounce back very nicely.”

