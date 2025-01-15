Jasprit Bumrah claims bed rest rumours 'unreliable, fake' ahead of Champions Trophy squad selection

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma during Test against Australia in Sydney

Star cricketer Jasprit Bumrah slashed down the reports of him being ordered bed rest with a post on his X account on Wednesday. The reports about Bumrah's potential absence from India's squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy are one of the hottest topics in Indian cricket right now but the star bowler's recent action to these posts suggests a bowler back to full fitness.

After the recent reports of Bumrah being sidelined till the semi-final matches of the Champions Trophy, one source claimed a 'bed rest' and 'break from cricket' for the in-form pacer. Bumrah silenced that report and said the source was 'unreliable' and 'fake'.

"I know fake news is easy to spread but this made me laugh. Sources unreliable," Bumrah reacted to the X post.

Bumrah suffered a minor back injury during the fifth Test match of the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy and didn't bowl on the last day of the Sydney Test. However, he was spotted walking normally during the trophy presentation ceremony but the reports of him having a swollen back emerged online.

The 31-year-old right-arm pacer is not part of the upcoming T20I series against England. The management is expected to monitor Bumrah's recovery from his back injury very carefully and might give him a rest from the England ODIs as well.

Meanwhile, the BCCI is expected to announce India's squad for the England ODIs and Champions Trophy in the next few days. All eyes will be on Bumrah's availability for the eight-team ODI tournament starting on February 19.

Bumrah claimed the ICC's Player of the Month award for his remarkable performances in December 2024 and Indian fans are hoping for similar performances in the upcoming ICC tournament. Mohammed Shami's return to the national team might ease up the workload on Bumrah if both players make it to India's Champions Trophy squad.