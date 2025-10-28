James Anderson honoured with knighthood for remarkable contribution to cricket England legend James Anderson has been knighted for his outstanding cricket career. The 43-year-old, Test cricket’s most successful fast bowler, was honoured at Windsor Castle and will continue playing for Lancashire while mentoring England’s Test squad.

London:

England’s legendary fast bowler James Anderson has been officially knighted in recognition of his remarkable contribution to the sport, capping off one of the most illustrious careers in cricket history. The 43-year-old received the honour from the Princess Royal during a ceremony at Windsor Castle, marking another milestone in his extraordinary journey.

Anderson, England’s highest wicket-taker and one of the most celebrated fast bowlers in the world, was included in former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list earlier this year. He is the only sportsperson to have been recognised in that list, joining an elite group of English cricket greats such as Sir Ian Botham, Sir Geoffrey Boycott, Sir Alastair Cook, and Sir Andrew Strauss.

Over a glittering 22-year international career, Anderson redefined the art of fast bowling with his mastery of swing, control, and tactical awareness. Amassing 704 wickets in 188 Tests, he remains the most successful pace bowler in the format’s history, behind only Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne overall. His adaptability across conditions and his relentless pursuit of excellence made him a pillar of England’s success for more than two decades.

After an emotional farewell at Lord’s in July 2024, Anderson ended his Test career with widespread admiration from players, fans, and cricketing legends around the world. However, retirement from international cricket has not marked the end of his playing days. He continues to represent Lancashire, his home county, and is reportedly in discussions over an extension that could see him continue until 2026.

Anderson’s new role and possible opportunities

Apart from that, Anderson also serves the England Test squad as bowling mentor. He was part of the team for a while before joining Lancashire in the summer, but will return in the upcoming Ashes in Australia. The veteran is also looking for opportunities in franchise cricket, having registered for IPL and SA20 in the past. He played for Manchester Originals in the last edition of The Hundred.