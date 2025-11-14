James Anderson extends contract with Lancashire, set to feature in 26th professional season in English cricket James Anderson will continue his career with Lancashire in 2026, featuring in the County Championship and Vitality Blast. The 43-year-old retired from international cricket in 2024 but remains a key performer and mentor for the county side.

James Anderson is set to extend his remarkable cricket journey into a 26th professional season after signing a new one-year deal with Lancashire that will see him feature in both the County Championship and the Vitality Blast in 2026. The veteran fast bowler, who turned 43 this year, remains one of the most celebrated figures in English cricket history.

Anderson retired from international cricket in July 2024 following England’s Test against West Indies at Lord’s, the same venue where he made his debut against Zimbabwe in 2003. Over two decades in international cricket, he collected 704 Test wickets in 188 matches, the most by any fast bowler and second overall behind Sachin Tendulkar in Tests played. He is also England’s leading wicket-taker in ODIs, with 269 scalps, despite not featuring in the limited-overs setup since 2015.

Anderson comments on new deal

After calling time on his England career, Anderson continued to show his class in the domestic circuit. During the 2025 County Championship, he claimed 17 wickets at an average of 24 across six matches, even stepping in as captain during part of the season. He also made a surprise return to T20 cricket, taking 14 wickets at an economy rate of just 6.9 in the Vitality Blast, which was his first appearance in the competition in over a decade, helping Lancashire reach Finals Day.

"I'm absolutely delighted to sign for another year with Lancashire. This club has been my home since I was a teenager, and I still get the same buzz walking out at Emirates Old Trafford that I did when I made my debut. I've really enjoyed my cricket this year and still feel like I've got plenty to offer. I'm as hungry as ever to perform and contribute to the team's success across both red- and white-ball cricket,” Anderson said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

“We've got a really talented squad with great ambitions, and I'm looking forward to helping the group continue to develop, while supporting Crofty [head coach Stephen Croft] in his new role as we push for promotion and trophies in 2026,” he added.