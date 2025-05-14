Jake Fraser-McGurk opts out of IPL 2025, doubts remain on availability of other DC foreigners Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser-McGurk has pulled out of the remainder of the IPL 2025, slated to begin on May 17. Meanwhile, several other DC foreigners are in contention to miss as well. Both BCCI and the franchises are working on their availability.

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser-McGurk won’t be joining the squad for the remainder of the IPL 2025. The Australia international was signed for INR 9 crore but failed to live up to the expectations in the ongoing season. He made 55 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 105.76 before being dropped from the playing XI. As things stand, Fraser-McGurk has informed the DC management, confirming his unavailability for the rest of the tournament.

Delhi, who are in contention for the playoffs, are currently unsure about several of their overseas cricketers. Mitchell Starc, who has played a vital role so far in the tournament, may decide to skip, given the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa is around the corner. Tristan Stubbs and Faf du Plessis may end up missing as well. Cricket South Africa is likely to call back their players post May 25, but BCCI officials are reportedly in contact with the management.

Dushmantha Chameera, the Sri Lanka international who featured in the playing XI in the last few matches, however, will be available till June 3. Afghanistan batter Sediqullah Atal is also expected to join the squad, but there’s no update on Donovan Ferreira. Given that both Faf and Ferreira are currently not needed, CSA might provide NOC, but the same can’t be said about Stubbs, who is part of the WTC final squad.

Notably, DC are currently fifth on the IPL points table with 13 points after 11 matches. They have three more matches remaining in the league stage, which are against Gujarat, Mumbai and Punjab, respectively.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari, Sediqullah Atal