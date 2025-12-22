Jacob Duffy creates historical milestones for New Zealand with record-breaking series against West Indies Jacob Duffy starred in the three-match Test series between New Zealand and the West Indies as he picked up 23 wickets in the three games. Duffy has registered a couple of historical records with his brilliant performances.

New Zealand fast-bowler Jacob Duffy has etched his name into the history books by registering a couple of major records during the recently concluded Test series against the West Indies, which the Kiwis won 2-0.

Duffy was the star of the series as he picked five-wicket hauls in each of the three matches and ended the series with 23 wickets. For his brilliance with the ball, the speedster was chosen as the Player of the Series after the Kiwis won the third Test in Mount Maunganui.

He picked up a five-fer yet again in the second innings of the final Test at Bay Oval. The right-arm speedster removed the likes of Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, captain Roston Chase and Jayden Seales to power his team to a 232-run win.

Meanwhile, Devon Conway was the star with the bat, having scored 227 in the first innings and then 100 in the second innings as he won the Player of the Match. However, the Series honour went to Duffy.

Duffy creates all-time record for New Zealand

Meanwhile, Duffy has etched his name into the history books as he ended the year as the leading wicket-taker for New Zealand in 2025. The speedster claimed 81 wickets in 36 matches, going past the previous record of Richard Hadlee, who had taken 79 wickets in 23 matches in 1985.

Duffy registered another huge milestone

Meanwhile, Duffy has registered another huge record in the series. He scalped 23 wickets in the three matches, which is now the most by a New Zealand pacer in a home series.

The previous record belonged to Trent Boult, who had taken 20 wickets in the home series against West Indies in 2013.

Most wickets for New Zealand in home Test series:

1 - Jacob Duffy: 23 wickets during the NZ vs WI series 2025

2 - Trent Boult: 20 wickets during the NZ vs WI series 2013

3 - Richard Hadlee: 19 wickets during the NZ vs WI series 1980

4 - Richard Hadlee: 18 wickets during the NZ vs PAK series 1979

5 - Gary Troup: 18 wickets during the NZ vs WI series in 1980