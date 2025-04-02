Jacob Duffy becomes number-one ranked T20I bowler New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy has become the number-one ranked T20I bowler in the world. He clinched 13 wickets in five matches against Pakistan to topple Akeal Hosein and move to the top of the table.

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy became the number-one ranked T20I bowler after his team’s comprehensive 4-1 series win against Pakistan. In the series against the Salman Agha-led side, Duffy cliched 13 wickets and finished as the leading wicket-taker. Courtesy of his sensational performance in the five-match series, Duffy moved to the top of the bowler’s ranking.

The 30-year-old displaced West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein at the helm. He gained seven spots last week to be ranked joint-fifth with Adam Zampa and during the middle of the series, the pacer overtook Wanindu Hasaranga, Adil Rashid, Varun Chakravarthy and Hosein to move to the top of the table.

His teammate Ben Sears has made progress in the ranking as well. He moved up 21 spots to number 46. Among batters, Tim Seifert achieved a career-best-equalling eighth position. He was stunning in the final T20I of the series, smacking an unbeaten 97 runs off just 38 deliveries. Courtesy of his blistering knock, the Black Caps won the match by eight wickets. Meanwhile, his opening partner Finn Allen has gained a position and moved to number 15 on the table.

Mark Chapman, who was one of the most consistent performers for New Zealand in the series, jumped 24 places to number 78. Among Pakistan players, Salman Agha has moved up six places to 37th after a knock of 58.

New Zealand seal ODI series vs Pakistan

After a scintillating win in the T20 series, New Zealand have got the job done in ODIs as well. The Kiwis registered a comfortable 73-run win in the first game, followed by an 83-run win in the second game at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Keeper-batter Mitchell Hay was brilliant, scoring an unbeaten 99 while Ben Sears picked up a five-wicket haul to get the job done. Duffy supported him well with a three-wicket haul. With that, New Zealand are currently leading 2-0 in the three-match ODI series.