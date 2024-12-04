Wednesday, December 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Jacob Bethell earns maiden ECB central contract, Jofra Archer receives two-year extension

Jacob Bethell earns maiden ECB central contract, Jofra Archer receives two-year extension

The star pace bowler Jofra Archer's contract was extended by two years while the likes of Jamie Smith and Jacob Bethell received their maiden annual central contracts from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 04, 2024 16:18 IST, Updated : Dec 04, 2024 16:47 IST
ECB central contracts
Image Source : GETTY Jacob Bethell made his debut in all formats in 2024 and also earned an IPL contract

After a sensational breakthrough in his international career, the young Jacob Bethell was rewarded with a new central contract by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday. The rising fast bowler Josh Hull was also promoted to the development category where he replaced Bethell. 

The experienced fast bowler Jofra Archer's contract was also extended by 2 years in a major boost to his chances to make the 2025-26 Ashesh. Archer last played a Test match in 2021 but has recently made a strong comeback in white-ball cricket to regain fitness.

More to follow...

Related Stories
South Africa announce T20I squad for Pakistan series; Heinrich Klaasen named captain, Nortje returns

South Africa announce T20I squad for Pakistan series; Heinrich Klaasen named captain, Nortje returns

ICC Test rankings update: Harry Brook replaces Yashasvi Jaiswal at No.2, Jansen storms into top 10

ICC Test rankings update: Harry Brook replaces Yashasvi Jaiswal at No.2, Jansen storms into top 10

'I have been told...': Rahul's reply on his batting spot for 2nd Test triggers laughter in press box

'I have been told...': Rahul's reply on his batting spot for 2nd Test triggers laughter in press box

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement