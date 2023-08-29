It tests your game completely: Virat Kohli on why he loves ODI format ahead of 2 big tournaments

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli opened up on his favourite format, the ODIs

Team India is gearing up for a gruelling two and half months of ODI cricket starting on Saturday, September 2 with the Asia Cup. With all of the first-choice players available and raring to go, the Men in Blue will hope to put the disappointment of last year's Asia Cup behind and start afresh. With the format back to ODIs, the spotlight will be on India's superstar in it, Virat Kohli.

Kohli, who has 46 centuries and half his total international career runs in the 50-over format revealed that it is the most challenging format as it tests him as a batter completely and he enjoys that challenge. Speaking to Star Sports, Kohli said, "I love playing ODI cricket. I think for me, ODI cricket is probably the one format that tests your game completely. Your technique, composure, patience, playing the situation, and playing differently in different phases of the game.

"So, I think it tests you as a batsman completely, and I feel the ODI cricket has always brought the best out of me because I like to embrace that challenge and play according to the situation to help my team win. I have always tried to do that, so yeah, as I said, it gives me an opportunity to test myself regularly, all aspects of my batting, and that’s why I really enjoy playing ODI cricket," he added.

Kohli, who will be playing the ODI Asia Cup for the first time since 2014 having missed the 2018 edition, will be looking to continue his impressive form this year across formats. There will be expectations from him, given he is a big-match player and how he performed in the T20 World Cup last year. With India's ICC title drought becoming unending, Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Co will hope that the drought ends at home, a decade later.

