'It's just the heat of the moment' - Smriti Mandhana defends Harmanpreet's angry burst-up against Bangladesh

Indian women's cricket team had to settle for a 1-1 series draw against Bangladesh as both teams played out a thrilling tied game in the last ODI on Saturday, July 22. Bangladesh's Fargana Hoque recorded the first-ever ODI hundred for Bangladesh women's team but Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur stole the limelight for her angry burst-up after being given out by the umpire.

Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol smashed impressive fifties to put India in a comfortable position to win the game while chasing a 226-run target at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. After Mandhana's departure, Harmapreet joined Kaur in the middle and seemed in good rhythm to finish the game.

But she was given out on an LBW decision when she thought the ball made contact with a bat. She burst up in anger to hit stumps with a bat and gestured at umpires while walking off the field. After her exit, India's batting line collapsed like a deck of cards as they were bowled out on 225 runs in the last over when needed just one run to win the game.

After the game, Harmanpreet hit out at umpires by saying the word 'pathetic umpiring' throughout the series. Despite her obvious anger, it was not a captain-worthy reaction from the skipper who definitely needs to do a lot better while handling frustration. But Mandhana believes that Harmanpreet's reaction came in the heat of the moment as she was not happy with the umpire's decisions in the game.

"We've seen these incidents so much in the past as well when we see men's cricket. I think it's just when you play for India, you want to win the match and it happens in the heat of the moment. But I think she wasn't really happy with the decision given. And she felt that she wasn't out. So that came about. But yeah, I just feel that it's just the heat of the moment and nothing much," Mandhana said after the game.

Mandhana also added that Harmapreet's behaviour was not acceptable but things happen when a player pushes for a win. "Just knowing Harman as a person and knowing her how much she wants to win for India, I'm sure from the spirit of the game, I wouldn't say that it is (acceptable), but when you really want that win on the board for India, these things happen," Mandhana added.

