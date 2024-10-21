Ishan Kishan included in Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Indian A team for Australia tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ishan Kishan.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named India's 15-member squad for the tour of Australia. Currently out of the Indian team, Ishan Kishan has been included in the squad that will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"The Men’s Selection Committee has picked a 15-member India A squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. India A will play two first-class matches against Australia A in Mackay and Melbourne respectively and then take part in a three-day intra-squad game against Team India (Senior Men) in Perth," BCCI said in a statement.

India will travel to Australia for the much-anticipated five-match Border-Gavaskar series as they look to register a hat-trick of series wins Down Under. India had on the series for the first time in Australia in 2018/19 before a magical series win in 2020/21.

The upcoming series will feature five Test matches for the first time since 1991-92. Ahead of the series, an Indian A team will be facing an Australia A side for two first-class matches. The first match will take place from October 31 to November 3 in Mackay, followed by the second game from November 7 to November 10 in Melbourne.

India A squad for the tour of Australia: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (WK), Abishek Porel (WK), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian

More to follow...