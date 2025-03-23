Ishan Kishan creates history for SRH, hits joint second-fastest ton in IPL by an Indian Ishan Kishan slammed a jaw-dropping hundred on his Sunrisers Hyderabad debut as he turned on his beast mode in the clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Kishan has created history for Sunrisers during his unbeaten 106-run knock.

Making his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ishan Kishan has created history for the franchise after hitting a jaw-dropping hundred in the clash against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, March 23. Kishan raced to a blistering hundred off 45 balls as he turned on his beast mode.

Kishan's 45-ball hundred is the joint second-fastest ton by an Indian player in the history of the Indian Premier League. The young wicketkeeping batter levelled Mayank Agarwal in the list and is second to only Yusuf Pathan, who had hit a hundred off 37 balls.

Fastest centuries by Indian batters in IPL history:

1 - Yusuf Pathan: 37-ball hundred in RR vs MI clash in 2010

2 - Ishan Kishan: 45-ball hundred in SRH vs RR clash in 2025

3 - Mayank Agarwal: 45-ball hundred in KXIP vs RR clash in 2020

4 - Virat Kohli: 47-ball hundred in RCB vs KXIP clash in 2016

5 - Virender Sehwag: 48-ball hundred in DC vs Deccan Chargers clash in 2011

Kishan went unbeaten in his blistering 106-run knock from 47 balls. His innings was laced with 11 fours and six sixes as he took on the Royals bowlers, who looked helpless.

Kishan has created history for the Sunrisers. He has become just the first Indian to hit a hundred for SRH. Overall, he is the sixth batter to hit a ton for SRH.

Archer concedes most runs in an IPL match

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer has created an unwanted record as he conceded the most runs by a bowler in an IPL match ever. The England international was taken to the cleaners as he leaked 76 runs, breaking Mohit Sharma's record of 73.

Sunrisers ended their innings on 286/6, which is now the second-highest score in IPL history, only behind their 287/3 against RCB in 2024.

Meanwhile, RR won the toss and opted to bowl first. "Bowling first. Looks like a dry wicket so we'll have a crack at it later. (On captaincy) Means a lot, started here as a 17-year-old. Getting to fill in big shoes, very excited. The impact rule helps with Sanju. We've retained a lot of our core so that helps with the batting order. The other three overseas will be Theekshana, Jofra and Farooqi. Always good to start well, we have practiced a lot," Parag said at the toss.

"It is great to be back. The core of the group is the same, the coaching staff is the same. Don't think batting or bowling first matters. It is pretty hot, so don't mind bowling second. Would be nice to keep last season's form going. We always encourage our games to play with freedom. Abhi and Heady with hopefully continue from last year, and Nitish and Klassen are there as well. Ishan Kishan and Abhinav Manohar will be making their debuts," SRH skipper Cummins at the toss.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami