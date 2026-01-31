Ishan Kishan becomes 2nd Indian cricketer to register major milestone with century vs New Zealand Ishan Kishan smashed his maiden T20I century against New Zealand, becoming only the second Indian after Rohit Sharma with a double ODI and T20I century. Alongside Suryakumar Yadav’s 63 off 30, India’s top order looks in prime form for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Ishan Kishan wreaked havoc in the fifth T20I against New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The Bihar-born keeper-batter played a scintillating innings, reaching his century in just 42 balls. After a cautious start, Kishan accelerated brilliantly, making it seem almost impossible to stop him once he found his rhythm.

Kishan had missed the fourth T20I in Visakhapatnam due to a minor niggle, but his return in the fifth game completely altered the course of the match. His commanding performance has arguably cemented his place in India’s playing XI for the 2026 T20 World Cup, particularly as Sanju Samson failed to make an impact in the same match.

With this century, Kishan also achieved a rare milestone for India white-ball cricket. He became only the second Indian after Rohit Sharma to have scored a double century in ODIs and a century in a T20I. Overall, Kishan is now the seventh Indian to score a T20I century, joining an elite group that includes Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma.

Suryakumar reigns supreme too

Captain Suryakumar also got going in the fifth T20I. Leading to the series, there were plenty of concerns regarding his form as many argued his position in the World Cup squad. However, the Mumbai batters silenced all the critics with his third half-century of the series. He made 63 runs off just 30 balls at a strike rate of 210, before Mitchell Santner got the better of him.

With Kishan and Suryakumar in phenomenal form, India’s top order looks sorted at the moment for the marquee event. Tilak Varma’s return will only boost the batting unit. Meanwhile, New Zealand had very little to do with the ball, as the dew played a major role in India accelerating so comfortably. The bowlers too failed to hit the right line.