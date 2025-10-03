Ish Sodhi scripts history for New Zealand in rain-abandoned 2nd T20I against Australia Veteran New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi became the most capped player for his country in T20Is as he replaced Zak Foulkes in the Kiwis' line-up for the second game against Australia in Mount Maunganui.

MOUNT MAUNGANUI:

Veteran spinner Ish Sodhi became the most capped player in T20Is for New Zealand after being named in the playing XI for the second game against Australia in Mount Maunganui on Friday, October 3. The second T20I of the three-match series was Sodhi's 127th appearance in the format and the leggie went past Tim Southee, who played 126 matches for the Black Caps in the shortest international format.

Martin Guptill is third on the list with 122 appearances in the format for New Zealand, while being trailed by current white-ball captain Mitchell Santner, who has represented the side in 114 T20Is. Sodhi also became the sixth-most capped spinner in T20I history, with Ireland's George Dockrell leading the list.

Most matches in T20Is for spinners

146 - George Dockrell (Ireland)

141 - Mahmudullah (Bangladesh)

140 - Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan)

131 - Adil Rashid (England)

129 - Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

127 - Ish Sodhi (New Zealand)

However, unfortunately, not much of the game was played as heavy rains lashed Tauranga and the Bay Oval. After persistent rains and a wet outfield, the match was reduced to nine overs per side. Only 2.1 overs of play were possible before the rain arrived again and relented for the night as Australia retained the Chappell-Hadley Trophy, having won the first game.

New Zealand can't win the series and Australia had won the Trophy previously after winning the Test series 2-0 against the Kiwis last year.

New Zealand made three changes to their line-up with Ben Sears, Jimmy Neesham and Sodhi coming into the playing XI. The hosts won the toss and elected to field in damp conditions and the No 2 bowler in the world, Jacob Duffy, even provided an early breakthrough by sending back Travis Head cheaply. Alas! The rain gods didn't want to see the game getting completed and the two teams will now return in less than 24 hours for the series decider and the Kiwis will hope to level the series.