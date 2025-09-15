Is Shivam Dube the lucky charm for India in T20Is? Here's how Shivam Dube has been a vital cog of the Indian T20I team for the balance that he provides the Men in Blue. Dube has been a charm for the Indian T20I team statistically. Check details here.

New Delhi:

Shivam Dube has been one of the most crucial players for India in T20Is. Not only because he is a spin-basher. Not only because he provides a medium-paced option. But because of the balance he provides the team in the era of all-rounders.

If you take him out of the team, India will largely be restricted to five bowlers (considering the current playing combination of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and the three spinners). The modern Indian team likes to have more all-rounders and bowling options at its disposal, which makes Dube that much more important as the sixth bowling option and a basher in the middle order.

Dube has risen up the ranks through his performances in the Indian Premier League and is now a regular in the Indian T20I teams. While he has only four half-centuries in 27 innings, he has provided some strong cameos in his career so far.

Statistically, Dube has been a lucky charm for India, as whenever he has played a T20I since 11 December 2019, the Indian team has never tasted defeat.

In the last 32 T20Is that he has played, the Men in Blue have remained unbeaten, winning 30 of those matches and having only two no results. India had four tied games during this time, but they won all four of them.

The last time India lost a T20I match when Dube was in the Playing XI was against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on 8th December 2019. That was one of the two defeats he has tasted in the format, with the other being a loss to Bangladesh in November 2019 in Delhi.

Dube's winning streak was extended twice more in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 after India began their campaign with twin wins. The Men in Blue thrashed the UAE in their opener on September 10, before making light work of Pakistan on September 14.