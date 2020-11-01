Irfan Pathan signs for Kandy Tuskers in Lanka Premier League

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Irfan Pathan.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is all set to represent Kandy Tuskers in the upcoming edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Pathan, a part of the commentary panel in the on-going IPL 2020, said he is looking forward to the experience of playing with some 'exciting' names of the franchise.

“I am extremely excited to be part of the Kandy franchisee in LPL. We have some exciting names in the team and I am looking forward to the experience,” the Baroda-based player was quoted as saying in a statement issued by LPL.

The Kandy side is equipped with the likes of Chris Gayle, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendes, Nuwan Pradeep and England pacer Liam Plunkett. Irfan's arrival to the Tuskers was also confirmed by their coach Hashan Tillakaratne. Interestingly, the franchise is owned by Sohail Khan, Bollywood star Salman Khan's brother.

"There is a lot of potential in the Lanka Premier League and we are really very happy to be part of this exciting initiative," Khan had said on his decision to be a part of the tournament.

Talking about Irfan, the Baroda player had bid adieu to international cricket earlier this year. He has donned the national jersey in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is. Known for his ability to efficiently swing the ball, Irfan was a part of the Indian side which lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Earlier in August, the 36-year-old had denied confirming his availability for any T20 leagues outside of India. As Irfan has already retired from all forms of cricket, he is eligible to ply his trade in T20 leagues across the globe.

Originally due to start in August, the LPL had to face delay in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. It is now scheduled to be played from November 21 to December 13 at two venues -- Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

