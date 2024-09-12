Thursday, September 12, 2024
     
Ireland shock England in series finale, record first win against them in 23 years in women's ODIs

Ireland women's cricket team registered its only second victory against England in ODIs and first, after 23 years as the hosts beat Kate Cross and co in the series finale to avoid a clean sweep. Aimee Maguire's fifer helped Ireland bowl out England for a paltry score of 153.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2024 15:51 IST
Ireland bowled out England for 153 in the third ODI with
Image Source : CRICKET IRELAND X Ireland bowled out England for 153 in the third ODI with Aimee Maguire picking up a fifer

Ireland women's team staged a remarkable comeback, recovering from a 275-run pasting to beat England in the third ODI, only for the second time in the format to avoid a series defeat in Belfast on Wednesday, September 11. From giving away 320 runs to getting shot out for 45, whatever could go wrong for Ireland, did in the second ODI and hence, a comeback like that with such a short turnaround between games is something that Gaby Lewis and Co can be very proud of. 

England opted to bat first and senior opener Tammy Beaumont, coming off an unbeaten 150, smashed another quickfire half-century. Even though England lost a couple of wickets on the way, Beaumont kept the visitors afloat from one end, despite insignificant contributions at the other. However, the innings went downhill once Beaumont fell. Jane Maguire took the big wicket and Ireland got the opening they needed with England at 99.

The other Maguire, Aimee, sprung into action and England went on to lose the remaining seven wickets for just 53 runs. Maguire took five of them. Apart from Ryana Macdonald-Gay, who scored 17, there wasn't anyone who crossed double digits in the middle or lower-middle order.

However, given how Ireland's batting did in the second ODI, England were always in the game. Amy Hunter and captain Gaby Lewis, however, had other ideas. The duo got Ireland off to a brilliant start scoring 50 runs off the first six overs. Freya Kemp got the first breakthrough by getting Hunter out, however, Lewis continued on her merry run, completing her fifty.

Lewis stitched partnerships with Leah Paul and Orla Prendergast on her way before being dismissed on 72. Lauren Filer picked a couple of wickets before Mady Villiers caused a stir at the end dismissing a couple of batters on first-ballers. However, Ireland had enough in the end to get across the line. England did win the series, however, 2-1 with Beaumont taking the Player of the Series award.

 

