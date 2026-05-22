Ireland announce Test squad vs New Zealand, Paul Stirling, key pacers ruled out

Belfast, Northern Ireland:

Ireland have named four uncapped young cricketers in their 14-member squad for the historic Test against New Zealand in Belfast. Among the fresh faces are opener Jake Egan and fast bowlers Tom Mayes, Reuben Wilson and Liam McCarthy.

While Mayes and McCarthy have already featured for Ireland in white-ball internationals, Egan and Wilson are yet to make their senior international debuts. Both youngsters only stepped into first-class cricket earlier this week during the Emerald Challenge, which is a domestic showcase involving many of Ireland’s leading red-ball players.

Meanwhile, Andrew Balbirnie will captain the side for the Stormont Test, but Ireland will head into the match without one of their most experienced batters. Paul Stirling has been ruled out after suffering a Grade 2C strain during the Emerald Challenge. The injury setback adds to a difficult stretch for Stirling, whose T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year was interrupted by a knee issue sustained against Australia.

Head coach Heinrich Malan revealed that Stirling’s latest problem is linked to lingering concerns around that earlier injury. "Couple of niggles that's been lingering in and around that knee injury,” he said.

Barry McCarthy ruled out too

Ireland’s fast-bowling resources have also taken a hit. Barry McCarthy will miss the remainder of the year after suffering a left ACL injury, while Gavin Hoey, Josh Little and Jordan Neill were all unavailable for selection because of fitness concerns. Hoey is recovering from a left side strain, Little is dealing with a rib stress fracture and Neill has a muscle tear in his right shoulder.

Curtis Campher has been included in the squad but will feature only as a batter as he continues managing his return to full bowling duties.

Meanwhile, the match will be staged at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast, where Ireland will attempt to register another milestone result in the format. Their previous red-ball assignment came during a two-Test tour of Bangladesh in November 2025, where they were beaten in both matches.

Ireland squad for New Zealand Test: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, Stephen Doheny, Jake Egan, Matthew Humphreys, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, Liam McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Reuben Wilson, Craig Young

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