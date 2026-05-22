Vijay Shankar retires from Indian cricket, says 'faced unreal hate and negativity'

Chennai:

Vijay Shankar has announced his retirement from Indian cricket. It means, that the all-rounder will no longer feature in the IPL or play in Indian domestic cricket. He aims to explore opportunities overseas after more than two decades in the Indian circuit. He confirmed the decision through a detailed statement released on Friday, May 22, explaining that he intends to continue playing cricket outside India in search of greater opportunities.

Notably, Shankar’s exit marks the end of a long association with the IPL, where he represented four different franchises over 10 seasons. Across 78 IPL appearances, he scored 1233 runs and claimed nine wickets. His domestic record was equally substantial, featuring 77 first-class matches in which he accumulated 4253 runs and took 43 wickets.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer also represented India in white-ball cricket, playing 12 ODIs and nine T20Is. His last appearance for the national side came in June 2019.

“Cricket is my life. I started playing when I was 10 and 25 years later, I am grateful and blessed to have played at every level and to the highest level. Representing our country will always be one of my proudest and happiest moments. I have decided to retire from playing domestic cricket and IPL to pursue new opportunities and play more cricket. Thank you will not suffice for letting me do what I love. Eternally grateful,” Shankar’s statement read.

Shankar recalls his greatest India moments

Shankar reflected on several key moments from his international career, including memorable performances in India colours that remained close to him long after his final match.

"Thankful to BCCI and the Indian Cricket Team - many learnings, countless memories and various inspirations! Representing the country will be my highest badge of honour. Bowling the last over at India’s 500th ODI at Nagpur and my First ball First wicket at the 2019 world cup are moments I will hold onto forever!” he mentioned.

"My IPL Teams GT, SRH, CSK and DC - special thank you! The experience and lessons from all around have made me what I am today!” the 35-year-old added.

Shankar spent last season with Chennai Super Kings but struggled for consistency and was subsequently released before the latest IPL season. Entering the auction as an uncapped player, he went unsold.

Shankar responds to criticisms

In the closing section of his statement, the all-rounder addressed the criticism he encountered during his career and credited cricket for shaping his outlook on life.

"I have faced unreal hate and negativity. Let me take this opportunity to let you know that I chose to ignore and move forward. If I can do that- anyone can! Think positive and work hard. Cricket has taught me life. Cricket is my life," said Shankar.

The cricketer also signed off with the ‘3D cricketer’ tag, which recalls the time when MSK Prasad called him the same after picking him in the 2019 ODI World Cup. He brought criticism and negativity towards him, as a large portion of the fraternity believed that Ambati Rayudu was the best possible option.

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