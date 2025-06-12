IRE vs WI Pitch Report: How will surface at Belfast play for 1st T20I? The three-match T20I series between West Indies and Ireland is all set to get underway today at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. Ireland are playing T20Is for the first time since February while the West Indies are coming into this series after losing 0-3 to England.

The three-match T20I series between Ireland and the West Indies is all set to get underway today at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. All three matches of the series will be played at the same venue. Ireland are featuring in the shortest format of the game for the first time since February. On the other hand, the West Indies are coming into this series after losing 0-3 to England recently.

Ireland last faced Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series 0-1, and their last win in the format came back in September last year. However, in the preceding ODI series last month, they defeated the West Indies in the first game and the three-match series eventually ended at 1-1.

Meanwhile, the West Indies were blanked 0-3 by England recently, and the Caribbean side will be eager to end their losing streak in white-ball formats. They lost all six matches played in England and the team led by Shai Hope will be looking to return to winning ways soon.

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast Pitch Report

The venue has hosted 31 T20I matches so far, and 190 is the highest total at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. 180 is the highest score chased here as well; however, the average first innings score is 124. With rain likely to have a major say in this encounter, the pitch will have some moisture in it. Moreover, the team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl first.

Belfast - T20I Numbers Game

Matches Played - 31

Matches won batting first - 13

Matches won bowling first - 17

Average first inns score - 124

Highest score - 190/5 by BAN vs IRE

Highest score chased - 180/4 by NZ vs IRE

Squads

West Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Keacy Carty, Jyd Goolie

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Mark Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Ross Adair, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White, Joshua Little, Liam McCarthy