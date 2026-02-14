IRE vs OMA live cricket score: Oman elect to bowl first after winning the toss

Colombo:

The stage is set for game 22 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, Ireland and Oman take on each other at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The clash begins with Oman winning the toss and the side has elected to field first on the fresh pitch. With a good toss to win, Oman will be looking to make the most of the moisture on the pitch and limit Ireland to a subpar total in the first innings of the game. It could be interesting to see how the side fares in the clash. On the other hand, Ireland will be without the services of their regular skipper Paul Stirling. Lorcan Tucker is leading the side in his absence, but the exclusion of Stirling could prove to be a big blow for Ireland. It could be interesting to witnesss how Ireland fare without Stirling to lead them from the front.

Speaking of the two sides' recent performances, the T20 World Cup 2026 has not been kind to either or Ireland or Oman so far. Placed in Group B, both sides hold the bottom two spots in their group. With two matches played, Ireland have lost two matches, and have a net run rate of -2.175. As for Oman, the side has lost both the matches that they have played in the tournament so far as well. They sit at the bottom of the standings as their net run rate is even inferior to that of Ireland, sitting at -4.306.