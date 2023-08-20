IRE vs IND, Today Match Prediction - Who will win 2nd T20I match? Top Performers and Probable XIs

Ireland (IRE) will look to avoid a series loss when they take on India (IND) in the 2nd T20I match at Dublin's The Village on Sunday, August 20. India narrowly won the opening game by two runs on the DLS method to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Jasprit Bumrah made a sensational comeback on his return from the injury after 11 months with two wickets in his very first over to claim a Player of the Match award.
Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi also shone with two wickets each but Arshdeep Singh struggled to make an impact. He conceded 22 runs in the last over which boosted Ireland to a total of 139 runs. Mukesh Kumar is likely to replace Arshdeep for this game while Jitesh Sharma warming the bench again.
Match Details
Match: 2nd T20I
Venue: The Village, Dublin
Date & Time: August 20, 3:00 PM Local (Dublin), 07:30 PM IST
Broadcast and Live Streaming: Sports18 – 1, Sports18 – 1 HD, and Sports18 Khel, and JioCinemas website and app
IRE vs IND Probable Playing XIs
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mukesh Kumar
IRE vs IND Predictions
Best Batter of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal
The young Indian opener scored 24 runs in the first game to produce a promising start with Ruturaj Gaikwad. He has been impressive across formats since making his international debut against West Indies. He scored his maiden T20I fifty by smashing unbeaten 84 runs in the fourth T20I against West Indies and will be a key batter for Indi in the upcoming game.
Best Bowler of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah
India's star bowler made a solid comeback on his return from injury in the last game. He took two wickets in the opening over of the match and won the Player of the Match award as well. Bumrah is expected to make India's squad for the Asia Cup 2023 and will be looking to gain further match fitness. Bumrah has taken 72 wickets in just 60 T20I innings, including four in two innings against Ireland.
Who will win the Match: India (IND)