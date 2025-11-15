IPL retentions: List of players released and retained by RCB ahead of mini-auction The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have retained much of their core for the next season of the Indian Premier League. The defending champions have retained 17 players and have released only eight on the IPL retention deadline.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained much of their core from their maiden IPL-winning season on the day of the retention deadline ahead of the mini-auction. RCB have retained 17 players and have let go of eight on the retention day on November 15.

Among the major releases are England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who was picked for Rs 8.75 crore in the 2025 auction and their 1 crore pick Lungi Ngidi. The other released players are Mayank Agarwal, Swastik Chikara, Tim Seifert, Manoj Bhandage, Blessing Muzarabani and Mohit Rathee.

While they have released eight players, RCB have retained the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Swapnil Singh, Rasikh Salam, along with the core and obvious retainers like Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma and Krunal Pandya, among others. The defending champions go into the auction with Rs 16.4 crore in their bag.

List of Players released by RCB:

Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, Mayank Agarwal, Swastik Chikara, Tim Seifert, Manoj Bhandage, Blessing Muzarabani and Mohit Rathee

List of Players retained by RCB:

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinandan Singh.

