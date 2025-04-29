IPL points table after DC vs KKR match, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard Delhi Capitals registered an emphatic win against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, and after a brilliant win, let us have a look at the points table and the orange cap, purple cap leaderboards as well.

New Delhi:

Game 48 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Delhi Capitals taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. Both sides faced off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 29. The clash began with Kolkata Knight Riders coming in to bat first, and the side put in an excellent performance with the bat.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine scored 26 and 27 runs, respectively. Ajinkya Rahane added 26 runs on the board alongside Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who added 44 runs on the board as well. Furthermore, through Rinku Singh’s 36-run knock, KKR posted a total of 204 runs in the first innings.

Aiming to chase down a target of 205, Delhi Capitals hoped for a good start, but the side got off to a shaky start as Abhishek Porel departed on a score of four runs. However, Faf du Plessis’ 62-run knock helped keep DC in the game. Axar Patel added 43 runs on the board as well, but DC were limited to a score of 190 runs. Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by 14 runs.

IPL 2025 updated points table:

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 7 3 0 0 +0.521 2 Mumbai Indians 10 6 4 0 0 +0.889 3 Gujarat Titans 9 6 3 0 0 +0.748 4 Delhi Capitals 10 6 4 0 0 +0.362 5 Punjab Kings 9 5 3 1 0 +0.177 6 Lucknow Super Giants 9 5 4 0 0 -0.054 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 0 +0.271 8 Rajasthan Royals 10 3 7 0 0 -0.349 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 0 0 -1.103 10 Chennai Super Kings 9 2 7 0 0 -1.302

Orange cap list

Sai Sudharsan leads the orange cap list with 456 runs to his name. Virat Kohli now occupies second place, with Suryakumar Yadav sitting in third place in the IPL 2025.

Purple cap list

Josh Hazlewood is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 18 wickets to his name; Prasidh Krishna is in second place with Noor Ahmad in third.