IPL points table after DC vs KKR match, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard

Game 48 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Delhi Capitals taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. Both sides faced off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 29. The clash began with Kolkata Knight Riders coming in to bat first, and the side put in an excellent performance with the bat.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine scored 26 and 27 runs, respectively. Ajinkya Rahane added 26 runs on the board alongside Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who added 44 runs on the board as well. Furthermore, through Rinku Singh’s 36-run knock, KKR posted a total of 204 runs in the first innings.
Aiming to chase down a target of 205, Delhi Capitals hoped for a good start, but the side got off to a shaky start as Abhishek Porel departed on a score of four runs. However, Faf du Plessis’ 62-run knock helped keep DC in the game. Axar Patel added 43 runs on the board as well, but DC were limited to a score of 190 runs. Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by 14 runs.
IPL 2025 updated points table:
|Rank
|Team
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Tied
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|+0.521
|2
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|+0.889
|3
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|+0.748
|4
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|+0.362
|5
|Punjab Kings
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|+0.177
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|-0.054
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|+0.271
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|-0.349
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|-1.103
|10
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|2
|7
|0
|0
|-1.302
Orange cap list
Sai Sudharsan leads the orange cap list with 456 runs to his name. Virat Kohli now occupies second place, with Suryakumar Yadav sitting in third place in the IPL 2025.
Purple cap list
Josh Hazlewood is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 18 wickets to his name; Prasidh Krishna is in second place with Noor Ahmad in third.