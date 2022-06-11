IPL Media Rights E-Auction: Here are full details - date, time, contenders, process, base price, schedule

Follow us on Image Source : IPL IPL to conduct media rights auction in Mumbai

What is an e-auction?

An e-auction provides an online marketplace for the bidders and the auctioneer to carry the respective transaction.

This is the first time that an e-auction will be conducted for determining the winner of IPL's media rights. And BCCI is looking forward to continuing the online mode of the auction in the coming years.

When, where, and at what time is the auction for IPL media rights?

The auction is scheduled for 12th June at 11 AM IST in Mumbai. However, there is no deadline for the auction. It will continue until the placement of all bids.

What are the four packages provided for bidding?

There are four specific packages in which e-auction will be conducted for 74 games per season for five years from 2023-27 with a provision of increasing the number of matches to 94 in the final two years.

Package A: Indian sub-continent exclusive TV (broadcast) rights

Package B: Covers digital rights for the Indian sub-continent.

Package C: For 18 selected games in each season for digital space

Package D: All games will be for combined TV and digital rights for overseas markets.

How will be the bidding conducted?

All bidders will have to make separate bids for each package, this time. The participants will make the decision whether or not to continue bidding for the media rights after a certain stage. This is different from the 2017 auction when there was a process of closed bidding. The process will take time, and the eventual bidder's name may not be revealed for several days.

Who all are there in the race?

Star India (Currently holds the rights)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Reliance Viacom Sport18

Sony Group Corp

Dream11 (Dream Sports Inc)

Apple Inc

SuperSport (South Africa)

Amazon has reportedly withdrawn from the race.

How much did Star pay in 2017 and what is the base price this year?

Star India paid Rs 16,347 crore in 2017 for acquiring the IPL media rights. This time the base price is Rs 32,890 crores, which means the BCCI is expecting to get at least twice the previous amount.