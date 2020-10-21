Image Source : INDIA TV Live IPL Match KKR vs RCB Stream: Live Match How to watch IPL 2020 live on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2020 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 39th match of the 13th edition of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Abu Dhabi.

Kolkata Knight Riders look to distance themselves from the resurging teams who have been pulling back things in the second half of IPL 2020. Kings XI Punjab, who were bottom of the points table, bounced back with three wins in the trot, all against the top three teams to stand fifth with two points behind KKR. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, defeated Chennai Super Kings to stand sixth with as many points as Kings XI. For RCB, this will be the time to climb up the ladder as they take on a topsy-turvy KKR before facing two struggling sides - SRH and Chennai. The last time KKR and RCB faced each other, Virat Kohli's men thrashed Kolkata by 82 runs.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 21 (Wednesday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Rinku Singh, Chris Green, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth, Prasidh Krishna, Tim Seifert

