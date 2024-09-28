BCCI introduces historic match fees in IPL, players to get additional Rs 1.05 crore per season

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL IPL 2024 winners Kolkata Knight Riders

In a historic move by the BCCI, Jay Shah introduced a match fee structure for the players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, September 28. The player will get Rs 7.5 lakh per IPL game and Rs 1.05 crore for playing all matches in a season from IPL 2025.

Jay Shah also added that each franchise will be allocated Rs 12.60 crores as match fees for the season. The move further makes IPL the most valuable T20 franchise league in the world having already set the new standards with heavy contracts for the players in auctions.

"In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers! A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his contracted amount," Jay Shah wrote in his X post. "Each franchise will allocate INR 12.60 crores as match fees for the season! This is a new era for the #IPL and our players!"

No franchise cricket league offers a match fee so the BCCI's new structure for the IPL comes as a big boost to the players who are earning less than their value in the market. For example, Kolkata Knight Riders's star batter Rinku Singh is currently learning just Rs 50 lakh per season but will fetch almost twice that from match fees if he plays all the games.

Meanwhile, the BCCI is also expected to announce new retention rules and the IPL 2025 mega auction date in the coming days. The BCCI is reportedly looking to allow five retentions and also looking to bring back the RTM card option ahead of the auction.