IPL captains scheduled to meet in BCCI office ahead of new season With the start of the IPL 2025 looming on the horizon, the BCCI has called forth all the 10 captains of the franchises for a meeting before the start of the new season.

With the start of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 right around the corner, the franchises are putting in their best effort to prepare themselves for the start of the marquee event. Ahead of the new season of the competition, it is worth noting that the 10 captains of the franchises are set to gather in Mumbai.

The skippers will gather for a crucial pre-season meeting. The meeting will be held at the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) headquarters on Thursday, March 20. Alongside the skippers, the team managers have also been invited to the meeting.

It is worth noting that in this meeting, the skippers and managers will be informed about the new additions and changes for the upcoming season. In total, the event will be held for four hours and will end with the traditional captains photoshoot.

Interestingly, the annual meeting takes place where the season opener of the tournament is being held. However, this time, the BCCI has made the decision to hold the meeting in Mumbai instead. Furthermore, all the 10 captains have been informed about the same as well, and most captains have gone on to join their team camps as well ahead of the start of the competition.

The IPL 2025 is all set to kick off with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener. Both sides will lock horns in the first game of the tournament at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22.

Kolkata Knight Riders have a revamped squad ahead of the new season and also have Ajinkya Rahane as their skipper as well. On the other hand, Rajat Patidar was recently named the skipper of Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the IPL 2025. Both teams will hope for a stellar start to the season and will hope to register a win and get some early points on the board.