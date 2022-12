Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat has been sold to Lucknow Super Giants at the base price in the mini auction for IPL 2023 on Friday. Unadkat was sold for Rs 50 Lakhs to LSG who also bagged Nicholas Pooran for a whopping amount of Rs16 crore.

In his IPL career, the star bowler has played 91 matches and has scalped 91 wickets at an economy of 8.79. He has a BBM of 5/25.

Latest Cricket News