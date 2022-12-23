IPL Auction 2023 Full Results: Here's entire list of sold and unsold players

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI IPL Auction 2023: Full Results

The IPL Auction 2023 is over and it was England's Sam Curran, who grabbed all the headlines by being the most expensive buy ever in the history of the league. Cameron Green and Ben Stokes, too, were sold for big bucks and here is the entire list of all the sold and unsold players with their teams and price tags.

Sold Players

Shakib-al-Hasan to KKR for INR 1.5 cr

Abdul Basith to RR for INR 20 lakh

Joe Root to RR for INR 1 crore

Akeal Hosain to SRH for INR 1 crore

Raghav Goyal to MI for INR 20 lakh

Yudhvir Singh to LSG for INR 20 lakh

Naveen-ul-Haq to LSG for INR 50 lakh

Akash Vashist to RR for INR 20 lakh

Mandeep Singh to KKR for INR 50 lakh

Murugan Ashwin to RR for INR 20 lakh

KM Asif to RR for INR 30 lakh

Anmolpreet Singh to SRH for INR 20 lakh

Adam Zampa to RR for INR 1.50 crore

Akeal Hosain to SRH for INR 1 crore

Litton Das to KKR for INR 50 lakh

Rilee Rossouw to LSG for INR 4.60 crore

Phil Salt sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore

Heinrich Klaasen sold to SRH for INR 5.25 crore

Nicholas Pooran sold to LSG for INR 16 crore

Ben Stokes sold to CSK for INR 16.25 crore

Daniel Sams sold to LSG for INR 75 lakh

Romario Shepherd sold to LSG for INR 50 lakh

Will Jacks sold to RCB for INR 3.2 crore

Manish Pandey sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2.4 crore

Himanshu Sharma sold to RCB for INR 20 lakh

Mukesh Kumar sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 5.5 crore

Shivam Mavi sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 6 crore

Yash Thakur sold to LSG for INR 45 lakh

Vaibhav Arora sold to KKR for INR 60 lakh

Mayank Dagar sold to SRH for INR 1.8 crore

Manoj Bhandage sold to RCB for INR 20 lakh

Harpreet Bhatia sold to Punjab Kings for INR 40 lakh

Amit Mishra sold to LSG for INR 50 lakh

Piyush Chawla sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 50 lakh

Kylie Jamieson sold to CSK for INR 1 crore

Upendra Yadav sold to SRH for INR 25 lakh

KS Bharat sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 1.2 crore

N Jagadeesan sold to KKR for INR 90 lakh

Nishant Sindhu sold to CSK for INR 60 lakh

Sanvir Singh sold to SRH for INR 20 lakh

Samarth Vyas sold to SRH for INR 20 lakh

Vivrant Sharma sold to SRH for INR 2.6 crore

Shaik Rasheed sold to CSK for INR 20 lakh

Mayank Markande sold to SRH for INR 50 lakh

Adil Rashid sold to SRH for INR 2 crore

Ishant Sharma sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 50 lakh

Jhye Richardson sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 1.5 crore

Cameron Green sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 17.5 crore

Jason Holder sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 5.75 crore

Sikandar Raza sold to Punjab Kings for INR 50 lakh

Odean Smith sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 50 lakh

Sam Curran sold to Punjab Kings for INR 18.5 crore

Ajinkya Rahane sold to CSK for INR 50 lakh

Mayank Agarwal sold to SRH for INR 8.25 crore

Harry Brook sold to SRH for INR 13.25 crore

Kane Williamson sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 2 crore

Jaydev Unadkat sold to LSG for INR 50 lakh

Reece Topley sold to RCB for INR 1.9 crore

Major Unsold Players

Shreyas Gopal

Dawid Malan

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Tabriaz Shamsi

Chris Jordan

Paul Stirling

Mohammad Nabi

Dasun Shanaka

Wayne Parnell

Sandeep Sharma

