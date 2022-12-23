IPL Auction 2023 Full Results: Here's entire list of sold and unsold players

The IPL Auction 2023 is over and it was England's Sam Curran, who grabbed all the headlines by being the most expensive buy ever in the history of the league. Cameron Green and Ben Stokes, too, were sold for big bucks and here is the entire list of all the sold and unsold players with their teams and price tags.
Sold Players
- Shakib-al-Hasan to KKR for INR 1.5 cr
- Abdul Basith to RR for INR 20 lakh
- Joe Root to RR for INR 1 crore
- Akeal Hosain to SRH for INR 1 crore
- Raghav Goyal to MI for INR 20 lakh
- Yudhvir Singh to LSG for INR 20 lakh
- Naveen-ul-Haq to LSG for INR 50 lakh
- Akash Vashist to RR for INR 20 lakh
- Mandeep Singh to KKR for INR 50 lakh
- Murugan Ashwin to RR for INR 20 lakh
- KM Asif to RR for INR 30 lakh
- Anmolpreet Singh to SRH for INR 20 lakh
- Adam Zampa to RR for INR 1.50 crore
- Litton Das to KKR for INR 50 lakh
- Rilee Rossouw to LSG for INR 4.60 crore
- Phil Salt sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore
- Heinrich Klaasen sold to SRH for INR 5.25 crore
- Nicholas Pooran sold to LSG for INR 16 crore
- Ben Stokes sold to CSK for INR 16.25 crore
- Daniel Sams sold to LSG for INR 75 lakh
- Romario Shepherd sold to LSG for INR 50 lakh
- Will Jacks sold to RCB for INR 3.2 crore
- Manish Pandey sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2.4 crore
- Himanshu Sharma sold to RCB for INR 20 lakh
- Mukesh Kumar sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 5.5 crore
- Shivam Mavi sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 6 crore
- Yash Thakur sold to LSG for INR 45 lakh
- Vaibhav Arora sold to KKR for INR 60 lakh
- Mayank Dagar sold to SRH for INR 1.8 crore
- Manoj Bhandage sold to RCB for INR 20 lakh
- Harpreet Bhatia sold to Punjab Kings for INR 40 lakh
- Amit Mishra sold to LSG for INR 50 lakh
- Piyush Chawla sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 50 lakh
- Kylie Jamieson sold to CSK for INR 1 crore
- Upendra Yadav sold to SRH for INR 25 lakh
- KS Bharat sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 1.2 crore
- N Jagadeesan sold to KKR for INR 90 lakh
- Nishant Sindhu sold to CSK for INR 60 lakh
- Sanvir Singh sold to SRH for INR 20 lakh
- Samarth Vyas sold to SRH for INR 20 lakh
- Vivrant Sharma sold to SRH for INR 2.6 crore
- Shaik Rasheed sold to CSK for INR 20 lakh
- Mayank Markande sold to SRH for INR 50 lakh
- Adil Rashid sold to SRH for INR 2 crore
- Ishant Sharma sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 50 lakh
- Jhye Richardson sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 1.5 crore
- Cameron Green sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 17.5 crore
- Jason Holder sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 5.75 crore
- Sikandar Raza sold to Punjab Kings for INR 50 lakh
- Odean Smith sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 50 lakh
- Sam Curran sold to Punjab Kings for INR 18.5 crore
- Ajinkya Rahane sold to CSK for INR 50 lakh
- Mayank Agarwal sold to SRH for INR 8.25 crore
- Harry Brook sold to SRH for INR 13.25 crore
- Kane Williamson sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 2 crore
- Jaydev Unadkat sold to LSG for INR 50 lakh
- Reece Topley sold to RCB for INR 1.9 crore
Major Unsold Players
- Shreyas Gopal
- Dawid Malan
- Mujeeb-ur-Rahman
- Tabriaz Shamsi
- Chris Jordan
- Paul Stirling
- Mohammad Nabi
- Dasun Shanaka
- Wayne Parnell
- Sandeep Sharma