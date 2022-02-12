IPL Auction 2022: Washington Sundar sold for Rs.8.75 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad

Washington Sundar in IPL history

Matches - 42

Runs - 867

AVG - 32.11

SR - 27.78

Wickets - 27

Economy - 6.94

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought India off-spinner Washington Sundar for a price of Rs.8.75 crore. Washi invited interest from GT, PBKS, LSG and Hyderabad but was finally included in the orange army.

Sundar is a right-handed off-spinner who has the ability to bowl tight lines in the right areas and he just loves to open the bowling for his team. His team can bank upon him as a lower-order batting option also after he has proved his value with the willow.

In 2017, Sundar was selected by Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) as a replacement for Ravichandran Ashwin. He made his Twenty20 debut for Rising Pune Supergiants in the 2017 Indian Premier League on 22 April. Washi earned the man of the match award in IPL 2017 Qualifier 1 that took place between Mumbai Indians and RPS, in which he took 3 wickets for 16 runs.

In 2018 IPL auction, Washington Sundar was purchased by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs. 3.2 Crore despite being just 19 at the time. Since then, he has grown from strength to strength as a cricketer and it won't' be a surprise if he earns a lot more at the upcoming auction. Last year, he could play only the first half of the tournament where he took 3 wickets from 6 matches at an economy of 7.37.