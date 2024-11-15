IPL announces player list for mega auctions, 574 stars to go under the hammer

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IPL trophy.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday announced the player list for the upcoming mega auctions in Jeddah on November 24 and 25. As per the list announced by the IPL body, 574 players are set to go under the hammer for the auctions. The body also confirmed that the auctions will begin at 1 PM IST.

"The highly anticipated TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction List is out with a total of 574 players set to be featured in the Mega Auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on 24th and 25th November 2024," IPL wrote in a statement.

Out of the 574 players, 366 are Indians and 208 are overseas players. Three players are from associate nations. Out of 366 Indians, 318 will be uncapped Indians. Notably, out of 208 overseas players, 12 will be uncapped.

The IPL body also confirmed the timings for the auction. "204 slots will be up for grabs with 70 available slots for overseas players. INR 2 Crore is the highest reserve price with 81 players opting to be in the highest bracket. The two-day Mega Auction will commence at 13:00 on Sunday, November 24, 2024," the Governing body added.

There will be two marquee sets with six players in each set. Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Mitchell Starc are in marquee set 1, while Yuzvendra Chahal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are part of marquee set 2.

All the players, barring David Miller have a base price of Rs 2 crore. Miller has a reserve price of Rs 1.50 crore.

The first set of batters include the likes of Harry Brook, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi and David Warner among others. The opening set of the all-rounders features Ravichandran Ashwin, Venkatesh Iyer, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell, among others.

Sr. No Capped/Uncapped Players No. of players 1. Capped Indians 48 2. Capped Overseas 193 3. Associate 3 4. Uncapped Indians 318 5. Uncapped Overseas 12 Total 574

