IPL 2026: List of Mumbai Indians retained players, released players and purse remaining Mumbai Indians have signed Shardul Thakur and Sherfane Rutherford in two separate trade deals with Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. They have traded out Arjun Tendulkar to LSG. No other significant changes in the MI team.

Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians have roped in Sherfane Rutherford and Shardul Thakur from Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively. They have also traded out Arjun Tendulkar to Lucknow. There was plenty of buzz regarding the future of Will Jacks and Deepak Chahar, but the five-time champions have shown trust in both the cricketers and have retained them for the IPL 2026 season.

Notably, Mumbai qualified for the playoffs last season, but their campaign ended after losing to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. This year, they focused on sharpening their backups as last year, injuries bothered him from time to time. After signing Shardul, Deepak was expected to make a move to the auction, but Mumbai eventually retained him, strengthening their bowling unit, which also features Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Mumbai have fixed all their worries and they might look for a couple of Indian options in the auction. They will eye for an Indian keeper-batter thought. They reached out to Sunrisers Hyderabad over a potential trade off Ishan Kishan, but that didn’t materialise. They have released Robin Minz and will be hoping to sign his replacement.

Mumbai Indians players retained:

Player Price (in INR) Jasprit Bumrah 18 crore Hardik Pandya 16.35 crore Suryakumar Yadav 16.35 crore Rohit Sharma 16.30 crore Trent Boult 12.50 crore Deepak Chahar 9.25 crore Tilak Verma 8 crore Naman Dhir 5.25 crore Will Jacks 5.25 crore AM Ghazanfar 4.80 crore Mitchell Santner 2 crore Ryan Rickelton 1 crore Robin Minz 65 lakhs Raj Bawa 30 lakhs Ashwini Kumar 30 lakhs

Mumbai Indians players released

Player Prices Reece Topley 75 lakhs Lizaad Williams 75 lakhs Karn Sharma 50 lakhs Bevon Jacobs 30 lakhs Vignesh Puthur 30 lakhs S Raju 30 lakhs K Shrijith 30 lakhs

Mumbai Indians traded in

Shardul Thakur Sherfane Rutherford

Mumbai Indians traded out

Arjun Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians' purse left

Mumbai Indians have a purse left of INR 2.75 crore