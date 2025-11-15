IPL 2026: List of Mumbai Indians retained players, released players and purse remaining

Mumbai Indians have roped in Sherfane Rutherford and Shardul Thakur from Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively. They have also traded out Arjun Tendulkar to Lucknow. There was plenty of buzz regarding the future of Will Jacks and Deepak Chahar, but the five-time champions have shown trust in both the cricketers and have retained them for the IPL 2026 season.
Notably, Mumbai qualified for the playoffs last season, but their campaign ended after losing to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. This year, they focused on sharpening their backups as last year, injuries bothered him from time to time. After signing Shardul, Deepak was expected to make a move to the auction, but Mumbai eventually retained him, strengthening their bowling unit, which also features Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.
Mumbai have fixed all their worries and they might look for a couple of Indian options in the auction. They will eye for an Indian keeper-batter thought. They reached out to Sunrisers Hyderabad over a potential trade off Ishan Kishan, but that didn’t materialise. They have released Robin Minz and will be hoping to sign his replacement.
Mumbai Indians players retained:
|Player
|Price (in INR)
|Jasprit Bumrah
|18 crore
|Hardik Pandya
|16.35 crore
|Suryakumar Yadav
|16.35 crore
|Rohit Sharma
|16.30 crore
|Trent Boult
|12.50 crore
|Deepak Chahar
|9.25 crore
|Tilak Verma
|8 crore
|Naman Dhir
|5.25 crore
|Will Jacks
|5.25 crore
|AM Ghazanfar
|4.80 crore
|Mitchell Santner
|2 crore
|Ryan Rickelton
|1 crore
|Robin Minz
|65 lakhs
|Raj Bawa
|30 lakhs
|Ashwini Kumar
|30 lakhs
Mumbai Indians players released
|Player
|Prices
|Reece Topley
|75 lakhs
|Lizaad Williams
|75 lakhs
|Karn Sharma
|50 lakhs
|Bevon Jacobs
|30 lakhs
|Vignesh Puthur
|30 lakhs
|S Raju
|30 lakhs
|K Shrijith
|30 lakhs
Mumbai Indians traded in
|Shardul Thakur
|Sherfane Rutherford
Mumbai Indians traded out
|Arjun Tendulkar
Mumbai Indians' purse left
Mumbai Indians have a purse left of INR 2.75 crore