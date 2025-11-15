Advertisement
IPL 2026: List of Mumbai Indians retained players, released players and purse remaining

Mumbai Indians have signed Shardul Thakur and Sherfane Rutherford in two separate trade deals with Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. They have traded out Arjun Tendulkar to LSG. No other significant changes in the MI team.

Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians Image Source : PTI
Mumbai Indians have roped in Sherfane Rutherford and Shardul Thakur from Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively. They have also traded out Arjun Tendulkar to Lucknow. There was plenty of buzz regarding the future of Will Jacks and Deepak Chahar, but the five-time champions have shown trust in both the cricketers and have retained them for the IPL 2026 season.

Notably, Mumbai qualified for the playoffs last season, but their campaign ended after losing to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. This year, they focused on sharpening their backups as last year, injuries bothered him from time to time. After signing Shardul, Deepak was expected to make a move to the auction, but Mumbai eventually retained him, strengthening their bowling unit, which also features Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Mumbai have fixed all their worries and they might look for a couple of Indian options in the auction. They will eye for an Indian keeper-batter thought. They reached out to Sunrisers Hyderabad over a potential trade off Ishan Kishan, but that didn’t materialise. They have released Robin Minz and will be hoping to sign his replacement. 

Mumbai Indians players retained:

Player Price (in INR)
Jasprit Bumrah 18 crore
Hardik Pandya 16.35 crore
Suryakumar Yadav 16.35 crore
Rohit Sharma 16.30 crore
Trent Boult 12.50 crore
Deepak Chahar 9.25 crore
Tilak Verma 8 crore
Naman Dhir 5.25 crore
Will Jacks 5.25 crore
AM Ghazanfar 4.80 crore
Mitchell Santner 2 crore
Ryan Rickelton 1 crore
Robin Minz 65 lakhs
Raj Bawa 30 lakhs
Ashwini Kumar 30 lakhs

Mumbai Indians players released

Player Prices
Reece Topley 75 lakhs
Lizaad Williams 75 lakhs
Karn Sharma 50 lakhs
Bevon Jacobs 30 lakhs
Vignesh Puthur 30 lakhs
S Raju 30 lakhs
K Shrijith 30 lakhs

Mumbai Indians traded in

Shardul Thakur
Sherfane Rutherford

Mumbai Indians traded out

Arjun Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians' purse left

Mumbai Indians have a purse left of INR 2.75 crore

