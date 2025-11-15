IPL 2026: List of Chennai Super Kings retained players, released players and purse remaining Chennai Super Kings have made some bold decisions regarding retentions, as they have traded Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals and also released Matheesha Pathirana along with some Indian batters. They have also released the Kiwi duo of Conway and Rachin.

Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings finished at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table. They were desperate to shake things up, and for the same reason, the five-time champions have traded in Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals. They made some hard emotional calls, including letting Ravindra Jadeja join the Royals camp. He was synonymous with the franchise for many years, but Chennai had to take hard calls to revamp their squad in order to compete for the title.

Along with Jadeja, Chennai have also traded Sam Curran to Rajasthan. He was bought for INR 2.4 crore. Chennai’s main objective would be to fix their middle order as the franchise released a series of Indian batters, which includes the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, and Deepak Hooda. They made signings last season that will come into effect, but the management is expected to make a couple of signings in the auction.

The biggest surprise from the CSK camp was the release of Matheesha Pathirana. He was retained for INR 13 crore, and despite being their mainstay in the bowling department, Chennai believes that releasing him makes sense at the moment. The team management expects to buy him back at a cheaper sum. This move, however, makes it known that Chennai are no longer making emotional decisions. Apart from that, they have also released the New Zealand duo of Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra.

Chennai Super Kings players retained:

Player Price (in INR) Ruturaj Gaikwad 18 crore Shivam Dube 12 crore Noor Ahmad 10 crore Khaleel Ahmed 4.8 crore MS Dhoni 4 crore Anshul Kamboj 3.4 crore Gurjapneet Singh 2.2 crore Dewald Brevis 2.2 crore Nathan Ellis 2 crore Jamie Overton 1.5 crore Ayush Mhatre 30 lakhs Urvil Patel 30 lakhs Ramakrishna Ghosh 30 lakhs Shreyas Gopal 30 lakhs Mukesh Choudhary 30 lakhs

Chennai Super Kings players released

Player Prices Matheesha Pathirana 13 cr Devon Conway 6.25 crore Rachin Ravindra 4 crore Rahul Tripathi 3.40 crore Deepak Hooda 1.7 crore Vijay Shankar 1.2 crore Vansh Bedi 55 lakhs C Andre Siddarth 30 lakhs Shaik Rasheed 30 lakhs Kamlesh Nagarkoti 30 lakhs

Chennai Super Kings players traded out

Ravindra Jadeja Sam Curran

Chennai Super Kings players traded in

Sanju Samson 18 crore

Chennai Super Kings' purse left

Chennai Super Kings have a purse left of INR 43.4 crore.