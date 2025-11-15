Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. IPL 2026: List of Chennai Super Kings retained players, released players and purse remaining

IPL 2026: List of Chennai Super Kings retained players, released players and purse remaining

Chennai Super Kings have made some bold decisions regarding retentions, as they have traded Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals and also released Matheesha Pathirana along with some Indian batters. They have also released the Kiwi duo of Conway and Rachin.

Matheesha Pathirana
Matheesha Pathirana Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: , Updated:
Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings finished at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table. They were desperate to shake things up, and for the same reason, the five-time champions have traded in Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals. They made some hard emotional calls, including letting Ravindra Jadeja join the Royals camp. He was synonymous with the franchise for many years, but Chennai had to take hard calls to revamp their squad in order to compete for the title.

Along with Jadeja, Chennai have also traded Sam Curran to Rajasthan. He was bought for INR 2.4 crore. Chennai’s main objective would be to fix their middle order as the franchise released a series of Indian batters, which includes the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, and Deepak Hooda. They made signings last season that will come into effect, but the management is expected to make a couple of signings in the auction.

The biggest surprise from the CSK camp was the release of Matheesha Pathirana. He was retained for INR 13 crore, and despite being their mainstay in the bowling department, Chennai believes that releasing him makes sense at the moment. The team management expects to buy him back at a cheaper sum. This move, however, makes it known that Chennai are no longer making emotional decisions. Apart from that, they have also released the New Zealand duo of Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra.

Chennai Super Kings players retained:

Player Price (in INR)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 18 crore
Shivam Dube 12 crore
Noor Ahmad 10 crore
Khaleel Ahmed 4.8 crore
MS Dhoni  4 crore
Anshul Kamboj 3.4 crore
Gurjapneet Singh 2.2 crore
Dewald Brevis 2.2 crore
Nathan Ellis 2 crore
Jamie Overton 1.5 crore
Ayush Mhatre 30 lakhs
Urvil Patel 30 lakhs
Ramakrishna Ghosh 30 lakhs
Shreyas Gopal 30 lakhs
Mukesh Choudhary 30 lakhs

Chennai Super Kings players released

Player Prices
Matheesha Pathirana 13 cr
Devon Conway 6.25 crore
Rachin Ravindra 4 crore
Rahul Tripathi 3.40 crore
Deepak Hooda 1.7 crore
Vijay Shankar 1.2 crore
Vansh Bedi 55 lakhs
C Andre Siddarth 30 lakhs
Shaik Rasheed 30 lakhs
Kamlesh Nagarkoti 30 lakhs

Chennai Super Kings players traded out

Ravindra Jadeja
Sam Curran

Chennai Super Kings players traded in

Sanju Samson 18 crore

Chennai Super Kings' purse left

Chennai Super Kings have a purse left of INR 43.4 crore.

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 – Watch the fastest coverage, only on India TV.
Cricket IPL 2026 Chennai Super Kings Ravindra Jadeja MS Dhoni Matheesha Pathirana Devon Conway Rachin Ravindra
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\