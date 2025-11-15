IPL 2026: List of Chennai Super Kings retained players, released players and purse remaining

Chennai Super Kings finished at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table. They were desperate to shake things up, and for the same reason, the five-time champions have traded in Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals. They made some hard emotional calls, including letting Ravindra Jadeja join the Royals camp. He was synonymous with the franchise for many years, but Chennai had to take hard calls to revamp their squad in order to compete for the title.
Along with Jadeja, Chennai have also traded Sam Curran to Rajasthan. He was bought for INR 2.4 crore. Chennai’s main objective would be to fix their middle order as the franchise released a series of Indian batters, which includes the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, and Deepak Hooda. They made signings last season that will come into effect, but the management is expected to make a couple of signings in the auction.
The biggest surprise from the CSK camp was the release of Matheesha Pathirana. He was retained for INR 13 crore, and despite being their mainstay in the bowling department, Chennai believes that releasing him makes sense at the moment. The team management expects to buy him back at a cheaper sum. This move, however, makes it known that Chennai are no longer making emotional decisions. Apart from that, they have also released the New Zealand duo of Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra.
Chennai Super Kings players retained:
|Player
|Price (in INR)
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|18 crore
|Shivam Dube
|12 crore
|Noor Ahmad
|10 crore
|Khaleel Ahmed
|4.8 crore
|MS Dhoni
|4 crore
|Anshul Kamboj
|3.4 crore
|Gurjapneet Singh
|2.2 crore
|Dewald Brevis
|2.2 crore
|Nathan Ellis
|2 crore
|Jamie Overton
|1.5 crore
|Ayush Mhatre
|30 lakhs
|Urvil Patel
|30 lakhs
|Ramakrishna Ghosh
|30 lakhs
|Shreyas Gopal
|30 lakhs
|Mukesh Choudhary
|30 lakhs
Chennai Super Kings players released
|Player
|Prices
|Matheesha Pathirana
|13 cr
|Devon Conway
|6.25 crore
|Rachin Ravindra
|4 crore
|Rahul Tripathi
|3.40 crore
|Deepak Hooda
|1.7 crore
|Vijay Shankar
|1.2 crore
|Vansh Bedi
|55 lakhs
|C Andre Siddarth
|30 lakhs
|Shaik Rasheed
|30 lakhs
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|30 lakhs
Chennai Super Kings players traded out
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Sam Curran
Chennai Super Kings players traded in
|Sanju Samson
|18 crore
Chennai Super Kings' purse left
Chennai Super Kings have a purse left of INR 43.4 crore.