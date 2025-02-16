IPL 2025 schedule: Why are RCB and MI playing each other only once in group stage? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli.

IPL 2025 schedule: The Indian Board on Sunday announced the much-anticipated schedule for the Indian Premier League 2025. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 in Kolkata. The final will be played on May 25 at the Eden Gardens.

RCB will mostly be away from home in their first six matches as they have only two home games scheduled. The Bengaluru franchise is looking to end its wait for an IPL title and has a new captain Rajat Patidar, on whom the team will bank on.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will open their IPL 2025 campaign against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23. MI will be without their regular captain Hardik Pandya for their opener as he is banned for one match due to MI's third slow-over rate last season.

While MI will be facing CSK twice in IPL 2025, they have only one fixture lined up against RCB in IPL 2025 despite the general notation of reverse fixtures.

Why MI and RCB will not play against each other twice?

The 10 teams in the IPL are divided into two virtual groups. Group 1 has KKR, RCB, Rajasthan Royals, CSK and Punjab Kings, while Group 2 features Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, MI and Lucknow Super Giants.

Teams placed in the same group play against each other twice, while they face one more team from the other group (in the same row) twice. RCB and MI are placed in separate groups and are not in the same row. RCB and DC are in opposite groups too but they are in the same row, so they will be playing against each other twice.

RCB's IPL 2025 full schedule:

March 22: RCB vs KKR in Kolkata

March 28: RCB vs CSK in Chennai

April 2: RCB vs GT in Bengaluru

April 7: RCB vs MI in Mumbai

April 10: RCB vs DC in Bengaluru

April 13: RCB vs RR in Jaipur

April 18: RCB vs PBKS in Bengaluru

April 20: RCB vs PBKS in Mullanpur

April 24: RCB vs RR in Bengaluru

April 27: RCB vs DC in Delhi

May 3: RCB vs CSK in Bengaluru

May 9: RCB vs LSG in Lucknow

May 13: RCB vs SRH in Bengaluru

May 17: RCB vs KKR in Bengaluru