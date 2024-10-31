IPL 2025 Retention: RR's full list of retained and released players

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sanju Samson.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have retained six star players in the form of Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Rajasthan's retention announcement doesn't come across as a surprise as these four players were among their top performers in the previous season.

Rajasthan Royals' list of retained players: Sanju Samson (18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (18 crore), Riyan Parag (14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (11 crore), Sandeep Sharma (4 crore)

Rajasthan Royals' list of released players:

Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Rathore, Avesh Khan, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Abid Mushtaq, Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj

