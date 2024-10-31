IPL 2025 Retention: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) full list of retained and released players

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have officially announced their list of retained players ahead of the next season for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season. First things first. MS Dhoni is set to play for the five-time champions yet again as he has been retained as an uncapped player for Rs 4 crore. Ravindra Jadeja is the top retention for the five-time champions and will get Rs 18 crore in IPL 2025.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Matheesha Pathirana are the other retentions for CSK. Retentions of Ruturaj and Pathirana are on the expected lines. The latter performed extremely well in the last two editions nailing in his yorkers perfectly and picking wickets at the right time. Having retained five players, the men in yellow are now left with only one RTM option for the mega auction and will go with Rs 65 crore purse for the event. Interestingly, the franchise has decided to release Rachin Ravindra who impressed recently in India and also provided them with great starts on multiple occasions in the last season.

Among other players to be released, Devon Conway, Sameer Rizwi and Tushar Deshpande are surprising ones as they contributed decently to the team in the last cycle of three years. Conway couldn't play in IPL 2024 as he was injured while Rizwi is the one for the future having impressed last season. It remains to be seen if CSK will use their RTM on one of these players in the mega auction.

CSK's List of Retained Players: MS Dhoni (4 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (18 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (18 crore), Shivam Dube (12 crore) Matheesha Pathirana (13 crore)

Released Players: Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Shaik Rasheed, Sameer Rizvi, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman