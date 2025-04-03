IPL 2025: Rashid Khan equals most expensive bowling figures for Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru It hasn't been a great start to the IPL for Rashid Khan, who has had two poor games and has taken just one wicket in three games, playing for the Gujarat Titans. If not for the dropped catches, Rashid's figures on Wednesday against RCB wouldn't look as dreary as they do.

It maybe his omnipresence, or the presence of the impact player leading to an ultra-aggressive approach from the batters or really good wickets or a bit of all the above that Rashid Khan is lacking that zip and control in being able to trouble the batters in the IPL. The leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket, Rashid has scalped just one batter in three matches in the ongoing IPL season, playing for the Gujarat Titans, and has conceded 48 in one game and 54 in another.

Yes, the dropped catches played a part but Rashid Khan went wicketless for the second time in the tournament and was taken for 54 runs, including five sixes by the RCB batters on a good wicket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. 0/54 is Rashid Khan's own joint-worst figures in the IPL and the Afghan leggie also equalled the most expensive figures for a Gujarat Titans bowler in Bengaluru. Mohit Sharma, who is now with the Delhi Capitals, also registered the figures of 0/54 against RCB at this venue in 2023.

Most expensive figures for Gujarat Titans in IPL in Bengaluru

0/54 - Mohit Sharma (vs RCB), 2023

0/54 - Rashid Khan (vs RCB), 2025

4/45 - Josh Little (vs RCB), 2024

Maybe, the batters have started reading Rashid better since he is playing in any and every league around the world, the leggie isn't seen as a threat currently. He will be effective once the wickets start to tire down but if Gujarat Titans have Rashid as the only overseas bowler in the line-up, they will hope that one of the best bowlers in the world starts doing well. In Rashid's absence (in terms of performance), the Titans are reaping rewards of using RTM on R Sai Kishore.

Having been benched most of his IPL career, Kishore is coming into his own and on the same wicket when Rashid was getting clattered all around the park, the left-arm spinner bowled miserly taking 2/22. Mohammed Siraj with his opening spell was the difference but keeping RCB batters in check in the middle overs was a task, which he performed beautifully.