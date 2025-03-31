IPL 2025 points table after RR vs CSK IPL 2025 clash: Check standings, orange and purple cap leaderboard Rajasthan Royals are on the board after beating Chennai Super Kings to open their account in the Indian Premier League 2025. The Chennai Super Kings have now suffered two straight defeats. Here are the updated points table after the RR vs CSK game.

Rajasthan Royals registered a thrilling win over Chennai Super Kings in their second and final match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Sunday, March 30, achieving their first win of the season.

In a thrilling clash that went down to the final over, RR defended 182 to win by six runs in the end as Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 32 from 22 and Jamie Overton's four-ball 11 went in vain. Former captain MS Dhoni had a brief outing at No.7 and hit 16 from 11 balls, but could not find enough when he was dismissed in the final over.

The victory saw RR open their IPL 2025 campaign after they faced defeats in their first two matches. From the 10th spot, RR have now reached ninth, while CSK are seventh after their loss.

Check the updated standings after RR vs CSK game:

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 2 0 0 0 +2.266 2 Delhi Capitals 2 2 0 0 0 +1.320 3 Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 0 0 +0.963 4 Gujarat Titans 2 1 1 0 0 +0.625 5 Punjab Kings 1 1 0 0 0 +0.550 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 1 1 0 0 -0.308 7 Chennai Super Kings 3 1 2 0 0 -0.771 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 0 0 -0.871 9 Rajasthan Royals 3 1 2 0 0 -1.112 10 Mumbai Indians 2 0 2 0 0 -1.163

Orange cap leaderboard

Nicholas Pooran continues to lead the orange cap leaderboard for his strong knocks of 70 and 75 in LSG's first two matches. Sai Sudharsan is second with 135 runs to his name, while Travis Head is third with 136 runs.

Purple cap leaderboard

Noor Ahmad leads the purple cap leaderboard with nine wickets to his name in two matches. He took two in the clash against RR. Mitchell Starc is now second after his fifer against SRH. He has eight wickets to his name.