IPL 2025 points table after MI vs LSG and DC vs RCB matches, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard Royal Challengers Bengaluru have reached the top of the IPL 2025 points table after their win over Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley. RCB have bagged their seventh win of the season. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians entered the top four of the standings.

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered wins in their respective matches on the Sunday double header in IPL 2025 on April 27. MI steamrolled Lucknow Super Giants with a huge 54-run win, while RCB registered a six-wicket win over DC in a middle-scoring thriller.

Krunal Pandya and Virat Kohli starred for RCB, while Tim David provided the much-needed finishing touches as RCB chased down 163 against DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with six wickets in hand and nine balls to spare.

Krunal slammed an unbeaten 73 from 47 balls on a pitch that was not easy to bat on, while Kohli scored 51 from 47 balls. Tim came and finished off the things with his five-ball 19.

The win has taken RCB now on the top of the IPL 2025 points table. They have seven wins from 10 matches and lead the tally with Gujarat Titans in second, followed by MI in third.

MI were in fifth place before their win over LSG, however, they climbed to the second spot after their fifth consecutive win of the season. Following RCB's win, MI are now third, followed by DC in fourth. Check the updated points table.

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 7 3 0 0 +0.521 2 Gujarat Titans 8 6 2 0 0 +1.104 3 Mumbai Indians 10 6 4 0 0 +0.889 4 Delhi Capitals 9 6 3 0 0 +0.482 5 Punjab Kings 9 5 4 1 0 +0.177 6 Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 5 0 0 -0.325 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 5 1 0 +0.212 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 0 0 -1.103 9 Rajasthan Royals 9 2 7 0 0 -0.625 10 Chennai Super Kings 9 2 7 0 0 -1.302

Orange cap list

Virat Kohli is now the leading run-scorer in the Indian Premier League 2025. He has 443 runs from 10 matches in the tournament, followed by Suryakumar Yadav, with 427 runs, in second place.

Purple cap list

Josh Hazlewood is now the purple cap leader with 18 wickets to his name from 10 matches. Prasidh Krishna is second with 16 scalps to his name.