IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians appoint Paras Mhambrey as co-bowling coach alongside Lasith Malinga

Mumbai Indians have appointed the former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey in the same role ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL. Mhambrey will re-join as franchise as did head coach Mahela Jayawardene, having spent four years with Mumbai Indians as part of the support staff. The five-time champions will have two bowling coaches with Malinga and Mhambrey set to partner with each other.

"Mumbai Indians, today, announced the return and appointment of Paras Mhambrey as Bowling Coach, who will work along with current Bowling Coach Lasith Malinga, as part of the coaching team under Head Coach, Mahela Jayawardene," Mumbai Indians said in a statement on Wednesday, October 16.

Mhambrey, who was until recently part of Rahul Dravid's coaching staff for the Indian team, ended his stint with a T20 World Cup team. Having worked with Rahul Dravid with India A and at the NCA has previous coaching stints with Maharashtra, Bengal, Baroda and Vidarbha. Mahmabrey was appointed Robin Singh's deputy ahead of IPL 2009 in his previous stint with the franchise.

Mumbai Indians have already parted ways with their former head coach Mark Boucher and Mhambrey's appointment is their second big tweak to the backroom staff ahead of the new edition of the IPL.

The five-time champions had a forgettable season in the IPL, finishing bottom in the 10-team tournament.