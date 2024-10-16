Wednesday, October 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians appoint Paras Mhambrey as co-bowling coach alongside Lasith Malinga

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians appoint Paras Mhambrey as co-bowling coach alongside Lasith Malinga

Paras Mhambrey, who was associated with the Mumbai Indians for four years previously, has been appointed the bowling coach for the franchise ahead of IPL 2025 alongside Lasith Malinga. Mhambrey was part of Rahul Dravid's coaching staff with the Indian team from 2021 until T20 World Cup 2024.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2024 14:09 IST
Paras Mhambrey was with the Indian team as the bowling
Image Source : AP Paras Mhambrey was with the Indian team as the bowling coach from 2021 till the T20 World Cup 2024

Mumbai Indians have appointed the former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey in the same role ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL. Mhambrey will re-join as franchise as did head coach Mahela Jayawardene, having spent four years with Mumbai Indians as part of the support staff. The five-time champions will have two bowling coaches with Malinga and Mhambrey set to partner with each other.

"Mumbai Indians, today, announced the return and appointment of Paras Mhambrey as Bowling Coach, who will work along with current Bowling Coach Lasith Malinga, as part of the coaching team under Head Coach, Mahela Jayawardene," Mumbai Indians said in a statement on Wednesday, October 16.

Mhambrey, who was until recently part of Rahul Dravid's coaching staff for the Indian team, ended his stint with a T20 World Cup team. Having worked with Rahul Dravid with India A and at the NCA has previous coaching stints with Maharashtra, Bengal, Baroda and Vidarbha. Mahmabrey was appointed Robin Singh's deputy ahead of IPL 2009 in his previous stint with the franchise.

Mumbai Indians have already parted ways with their former head coach Mark Boucher and Mhambrey's appointment is their second big tweak to the backroom staff ahead of the new edition of the IPL.

Related Stories
Virat Kohli on cusp of huge milestone; set to overtake Sunil Gavaskar soon

Virat Kohli on cusp of huge milestone; set to overtake Sunil Gavaskar soon

Pat Cummins likely to miss Sri Lanka Test for birth of his second child

Pat Cummins likely to miss Sri Lanka Test for birth of his second child

Dinesh Karthik, Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler and other stars join Abu Dhabi T10 League

Dinesh Karthik, Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler and other stars join Abu Dhabi T10 League

The five-time champions had a forgettable season in the IPL, finishing bottom in the 10-team tournament. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement