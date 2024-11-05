IPL 2025 mega auctions to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, 1574 players register for bidding war

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IPL Trophy.

The mega auctions for the Indian Premier League 2025 will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25, the IPL Governing Council announced on Tuesday, November 5.

The IPL confirmed the development and also announced the number of registrations for the upcoming mega auctions. As many as 1574 players have registered for the auctions, which closed on November 4.

"The IPL player registration officially closed on November 4, 2024, with an impressive total of 1,574 players (1,165 Indian and 409 overseas) signing up to be part of the mega TATA IPL 2025 Player Auction, which will be held over two days on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia," IPL wrote in a statement.

Out of the total 1574 players, 320 players are capped, 1224 are uncapped, and 30 are from Associate Nations. The Governing Council also shared the country-wise breakdown of the 409 overseas players who have registered for the auctions.

The most number of players to register for the auctions are from South Africa - 91. 76 players have registered from Australia, while England are third with 52 registrations from it. New Zealand has 39 registrations, while West Indies, who have 33 registrations, wrap up the top five. Notably, one player is from Italy.

IPL did not name the players as of now but detailed the number of capped and uncapped players.

The registered players include:

Capped Indians (48 players)

Capped Internationals (272 players)

Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (152 players)

Uncapped Internationals who were a part of previous IPL seasons (3 players)

Uncapped Indians (965 players)

Uncapped Internationals (104 players)

Notably, only 204 slots are available so many players will have to go back without being picked.