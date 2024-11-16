Saturday, November 16, 2024
     
IPL 2025 mega auction: Updated IST time, auctioneer, bidding order and all you need to know

IPL 2025 mega auction: The organisers of the Indian Premier League announced the shortlisted players list for the upcoming auction on Friday. The auction will take place in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) at 12:30 PM local time on November 24 and 25.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 16, 2024 6:30 IST
Indian Premier League organisers announced the shortlisted players' list for the IPL 2025 mega auction on Friday. The highly-anticipated event will take place in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) on November 24 and 25 as the organisers also revealed the date and auctioneer with the players' list.

The list includes 574 players, including 366 Indians and 208 overseas starts. However, there are only 204 slots available for the grab as teams retained up to six players during the retention day on October 31.

IPL 2025 mega auction: All you need to know

  • IPL 2025 mega auction date and time

The IPL 2025 mega auction will take place on November 24 and 25. The auction will begin at 3:00 PM IST (12:30 PM Local Time).

  • IPL 2025 mega auction venue

The 2025 player auction will take place at Abadi Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This will be the only second overseas auction in tournament history. 

  • Who will be the auctioneer?

Mallika Sagar was the first female IPL auctioneer to take the bidding hammer last year and she will continue the role in the IPL 2025 mega auction. 

  • How many players will go under the hammer?

As revealed by the organisers on Friday, 574 players are shortlisted for the upcoming auction. There are 366 Indian players (318 uncapped) and 208 overseas players (12 uncapped). 

  • What are the base prices set?

The lowest base price has been set to Rs 30 lakh, a staggering 10 lakh increase for this auction. Other base price sets are Rs 40 lakh, Rs 50 lakh, Rs 75 lakh, Rs 100 lakh, Rs 125 lakh, Rs 150 lakh and Rs 200 lakh.

  • How much is left in the purse for each team after retentions?

Punjab Kings will enter the auction with the biggest purse of Rs 110.50 crore while Rajasthan Royals are with the lowest purse of Rs 41 crore. 

Teams Slots Purse
Chennai Super Kings 20 slots (7 overseas) 55 crore
Mumbai Indians 20 slots (8 overseas) 45 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 22 slots (8 overseas) 83 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders 19 slots (6 overseas) 51 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad 20 slots (5 overseas) 45 crore
Rajasthan Royals 19 slots (7 overseas) 41 crore
Delhi Capitals 21 slots (7 overseas) 73 crore
Lucknow Super Giants 20 slots (7 overseas) 69 crore
Gujarat Titans 20 slots (7 overseas) 69 crore
Punjab Kings 23 slots (8 overseas) 110.50 crore
  • What will be the bidding order?

The auction will begin with the two sets of marquee players. Each set has 6 players, including the last edition's captains KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. The bidding will be followed by the first set of capped batters, wicketkeepers, all-rounders, fast bowlers and spinners. There are a total of 79 different sets for the IPL 2025 mega auction.

  • IPL 2025 mega auction player list

