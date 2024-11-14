IPL 2025 mega auction to have two sets of marquee players, reports

Thursday, November 14, 2024
     
According to a report from Cricbuzz, each IPL team is likely to sign two marquee players for a combined average fee of Rs 20-25 crore. The BCCI is also expected to release the bidding order and marquee players' list in the next few days.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 14, 2024 23:29 IST
Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins with the IPL 2024 trophy
Image Source : GETTY Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins with the IPL 2024 trophy

The BCCI is reportedly looking to divide marquee players for the IPL 2025 mega auction into two different sets. The Indian cricketers Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are among the big-name players available in the marquee set and have set a base price of Rs 2 crore each.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, the BCCI has informed all franchises that there will be two sets of marquee players in the upcoming auction which will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25. The report also adds that Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mitchell Starc and Jos Buttler are expected to be included in the elite category.

With an increased purse this year, the franchises are expected to spend the majority of the amount on high-profile players. Each team is likely to sign two marquee players which might cost a combined fee of Rs 20 to 25 crore on average. 

Each set of marquee players will have 8-9 stars as 1,574 names have been registered for the upcoming mega event. However, there are only 204 slots available as teams have already retained 46 players from the previous season. 

The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders retained six players but released their title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer and the star opener Phil Salt. Punjab Kings, who finished the 2024 season in the ninth position, retained just two players and will enter the 2025 player auction with the biggest purse of Rs 110.50 crore. 

IPL 2025 Auction: Available slots and purse for each team

Teams Slots Purse
Chennai Super Kings 20 slots (7 overseas) 55 crore
Mumbai Indians 20 slots (8 overseas) 45 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 22 slots (8 overseas) 83 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders 19 slots (6 overseas) 51 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad 20 slots (5 overseas) 45 crore
Rajasthan Royals 19 slots (7 overseas) 41 crore
Delhi Capitals 21 slots (7 overseas) 73 crore
Lucknow Super Giants 20 slots (7 overseas) 69 crore
Gujarat Titans 20 slots (7 overseas) 69 crore
Punjab Kings 23 slots (8 overseas) 110.50 crore
