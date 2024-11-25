IPL 2025 mega auction: List of players bought by RCB during bidding war in Jeddah

Monday, November 25, 2024
     
IPL 2025 mega auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru entered the IPL 2025 mega auction after retaining three players with a purse of Rs 83 crore. RCB had retained Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal and Rajat Patidar. Here is a list of players bought by RCB in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: November 25, 2024 16:14 IST
Josh Hazlewood with Virat Kohli.
Image Source : IPL Josh Hazlewood with Virat Kohli.

Royal Challengers look to build a strong team to end their eternal wait for lifting an IPL trophy as they head into the IPL 2025 mega auction with a task cut out. RCB had retained Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal and looked to build a squad around them. 

RCB came into the mega auction with a handsome purse of Rs 83 crore. They made some smart picks on the opening day of the auction as they picked star wicketkeepers like Phil Salt and Jitesh Sharma. They also roped in Josh Hazlewood, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Salam and Suyash Sharma on the first day. 

They began their market on the second day by picking former LSG all-rounder Krunal Pandya for a sum of Rs 5.75 crore. Here is a list of players picked by RCB in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Name of players bought by RCB Price (INR)
Liam Livingstone 8.75 crore
Phil Salt 11.50 crore
Jitesh Sharma 11 crore

 
Josh Hazlewood 12.50 crore
Rasikh Dar 6 crore
 
Krunal Pandya 5.75 crore

More to follow...

