IPL 2025 mega auction: List of marquee players sold, teams and their price

Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the history of IPL auction. He was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for a massive amount of Rs 27 crore. Shreyas Iyer's record in this aspect was broken in literally minutes as the IPL winning captain went to Punjab Kings for 26.75 crore.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2024 18:14 IST
IPL auction
Image Source : AP Rishabh Pant

The much-awaited IPL auction got underway today in Jeddah Saudi Arabia and the first 12 players in the marquee set saw a lot of franchises splurge a lot of money with Rishabh Pant becoming the most expensive player in the auction history. He went to Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping amount of Rs 27 crore while Shreyas Iyer was picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore.

Arshdeep Singh was the first player to go under the hammer at the auction and as many as six teams went for him. Eventually, Punjab Kings used the Right to Match card for him for Rs 18 crore. Kagiso Rabada was the next one at the auction and turned out to be the first pick of Gujarat Titans as they managed to secure him for Rs 10.75 crore. 

Jos Buttler played for Rajasthan Royals before the mega auction but will now turn up for the IPL 2022 champions in the next season. The most expensive player from the previous auction, Mitchell Starc suffered a 50% pay cut and went to Delhi Capitals for Rs 11.75 crore.

Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are the teams to not pick any player so far even as a whopping Rs 180.5 crore have been spent on 12 marquee players.

Delhi Capitals buy KL Rahul for Rs 14 crore after intense bidding war at IPL 2025 mega auction

Mohammed Shami roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10 crore at IPL 2025 mega auction

IPL 2025 auction: Yuzvendra Chahal goes to Punjab Kings, bags a massive INR 18 crore paycheque

List of Marquee Players sold in IPL 2025 mega auction

Player Team Sold Price (in crore)
Arshdeep Singh PBKS (RTM) 18 
Kagiso Rabada GT 10.75
Shreyas Iyer PBKS 26.75
Jos Buttler GT 15.75
Mitchell Starc DC 11.75
Rishabh Pant LSG 27
Mohammed Shami SRH 10
David Miller LSG 7.5
Yuzvendra Chahal PBKS 18
Mohammed Siraj GT 12.25
Liam Livingstone RCB 8.75
KL Rahul DC 14 crore
