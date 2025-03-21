IPL 2025 live telecast: When and where to watch live on TV and streaming in India? With the IPL 2025 all set to kick off on March 22, many have been wondering how to get access the games of the marquee event. Let us have a look at the streaming and the broadcasting details of the tournament.

The stage is set for the 18th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League). The marquee event kicks off on March 22, and the season opener of the competition will see Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both sides will lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22.

It is interesting to note that one of the biggest tournaments in world cricket kicks off on March 22, and the 10 teams will hope to put in their best performances in hopes of getting their hands on the IPL title. Notably, the 10 teams will first lock horns in a league phase of the tournament before they go on to lock horns in the playoffs of the competition, eventually meeting in the final.

The IPL 2024 was won by Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Shreyas Iyer. Kolkata put in excellent performances throughout the tournament, finishing atop the points table, becoming the first team to qualify for the final, and defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the summit clash of the tournament.

Furthermore, the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru were the other three teams that qualified for the IPL 2024 knockouts. Teams like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Lucknow Super Giants failed to reach the knockouts, and with revamped squads ahead of the new season, the teams will be hoping to improve and put in a good showing.

Ahead of the final, here are the live-streaming details of the IPL 2025:

Where can we watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 on TV?

The live telecast of the IPL 2025 will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Where can we watch the live broadcasting of the IPL 2025 online?

Live streaming of the IPL 2025 will be available on the Star Sports Network.