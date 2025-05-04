IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders keep playoffs chances alive, defeat Rajasthan Royals by one run Kolkata Knight Riders registered a thrilling one-run victory against Rajasthan Royals in game 53 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Riyan Parag fought back for RR but in the end, KKR emerged victorious

Game 53 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Rajasthan Royals. Both sides locked horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 4, and the clash began with KKR coming in to bat first

Opening the innings, Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz came out to bat. The hosts got off to a subpar start as Narine departed for just 11 runs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz added 35 runs on the board. Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi built a solid partnership as well, scoring 30 and 44 runs, respectively.

Furthermore, Andre Russell put in an excellent performance as well, scoring 57* runs in 25 deliveries. As for Rajasthan, Jofra Archer, Yudhvir Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, and Riyan Parag were the wicket takers with one wicket each to their names.

Aiming to chase down the target, Rajasthan Royals got off to a horrid start as Vaibhav Suryavanshi departed on a score of four runs. Furthermore, things went from bad to worse as Dhruv Jurel was sent packing by Varun Chakaravarthy on a golden duck.

However, after the two early wickets, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag kept the hopes alive for Royals. Jaiswal scored 34 runs in 21 deliveries, whereas Parag kept the fight going, scoring 95 runs in 45 deliveries.

Furthermore, Shimron Hetmyer added 29 runs in 23 deliveries, but the remaining batters failed to make an impact. Wanindu Hasaranga departed on a duck as well.

In the end, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to defend the total and defeated Rajasthan Royals by one run. Kolkata Knight Riders have kept their hopes alive for playoff qualifications. KKR won the game by one run as Jofra Archer was run out on the final delivery. Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Moeen Ali were the highest wicket takers for the hosts, taking two wickets each. Vaibhav Arora took one wicket as well.