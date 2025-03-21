IPL 2025: Demerit points for slow over-rate - Explained With the start of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 right around the corner, here is an explainer on the new demerit points system implemented by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket India) ahead of the new season.

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) recently came forward and announced the implementation of demerit points for the IPL team captains instead of bans for slow over rates. The board took centre stage and revealed that the demerit point rule would act as a deterrent for the players, opposed to the straight ban.

They are looking to focus on the threat of suspension, rather than the suspension itself. In a statement issued to each and every franchise, the BCCI revealed their reasons for implementing the rule. "The IPL believes that the threat of a suspension is the strongest deterrent to bring about a change in behaviour, hence the system of accumulated demerit points which is included in the Code of Conduct,” the BCCI stated.

It is also interesting to note that the BCCI’s system is an adaptation of features from the ICC code of conduct. However, where the ICC carries the points for a period of five years, the BCCI will only carry them for three years. "The demerit points received by a player or team official under the regulations remain on their record for a period of thirty-six (36) months. Upon accumulation of Demerit Points, the Player or Team Official is awarded suspension(s). The details regarding the same are provided under Article 7.6 of the Regulations. An example of suspension through accumulation of Demerit Points is provided under Article 7.8 of the Regulations,” the BCCI stated.

Interestingly, the article 7.6 has clearly mentioned that an accumulation of four to seven demerit points will result in a one-match suspension. Furthermore, 8-11 points would lead to a suspension of two matches, whereas 12-15 points will result in a suspension of 3 matches.

The same rule change saw many come forward and question the case of Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya. Notably, Pandya has been informed that he would be serving a one-game suspension for the penalty imposed upon him in the IPL 2024 season.