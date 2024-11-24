IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler and other stars up for grabs in Jeddah

Sunday, November 24, 2024
     
IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the mega auction ahead of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league. All the 10 franchises have plenty of money to buy some of the biggest T20 superstars.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2024 12:34 IST
IPL 2025 Mega Auction.
Image Source : INDIA TV IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

The IPL 2025 mega auction is unfolding in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. All the ten franchises have made their respective strategies for the mega event and are expected to make some smart buys to build a strong squad before the 18th edition of the IPL. Punjab Kings (PBKS) have the biggest purse coming into the auction. They have Rs 110.50 crore in their purse. 

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have the smallest purse (Rs 41 crore) coming into the auction. 

  • Nov 24, 2024 12:34 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    IPL Auction 2025 Live: Gujarat Titans (GT) and their purse

    Gujarat Titans have spent Rs 51 crore in retaining their players. They now have Rs 69 crore left in their purse.

  • Nov 24, 2024 12:31 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    IPL Auction 2025 Live: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and their purse

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have spent Rs 69 crore in retaining their players. They have Rs 51 crore left with them in their purse.

  • Nov 24, 2024 12:28 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    IPL Auction 2025 Live: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and their purse

    Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spent Rs 51 crore in retaining their players. They now have Rs 69 crore left with them before the auction.

  • Nov 24, 2024 12:25 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    IPL Auction 2025 Live: Mumbai Indians (MI) and their purse

    Mumbai Indians (MI) spent Rs 75 crore in retaining their players. They have Rs 45 crore left in their purse.

  • Nov 24, 2024 12:21 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    IPL Auction 2025 Live: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and their purse

    Punjab Kings are coming into the mega auction with the biggest purse. They used only Rs 9.50 crore to retain two players and have 110.50 crore left with them.

  • Nov 24, 2024 12:16 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    IPL Auction 2025 Live: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and their purse

    RCB have only spent Rs 37 crore out of their 120 crore purse. They still have 83 crore left in their purse.

  • Nov 24, 2024 12:14 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    IPL Auction 2025 Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and their purse

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have spent Rs 75 crore out of the 120 crore that was available in their purse. They are now left with Rs 45 crore.

  • Nov 24, 2024 12:11 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    IPL Auction 2025 Live: Rajasthan Royals (RR) and their purse

    Rajasthan Royals have already spent 79 out of the 120 crore that was made available to them. Therefore, they are coming into the mega auction with Rs 41 crore left in their purse.

  • Nov 24, 2024 12:08 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    IPL Auction 2025 Live: Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL mega auction 2025. The owners of all the ten franchises have reached Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates regarding the auction.

