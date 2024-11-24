IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler and other stars up for grabs in Jeddah

Live now IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler and other stars up for grabs in Jeddah IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the mega auction ahead of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league. All the 10 franchises have plenty of money to buy some of the biggest T20 superstars.